Vance Joseph wants to re-prove himself in Arizona

Vance Joseph didn’t do a lot of winning with the Broncos over the last two years and that’s why his run as the team’s head coach ended after the 2018 season.

Joseph was not out of work long. He will be the defensive coordinator in Arizona this season and he said this week that he sees that job as a chance to rebuild positive opinions about his coaching ability after the disappointing run in Denver.

“When you’re fired and it’s said, ‘You’re not good enough,’ that hurts,” Joseph said, via the Cardinals website. “I wanted a job where I could go in and put my scheme in, the 3-4 attack scheme, and have a chance to re-prove myself. That’s the bottom line.”

Joseph said having two good corners and two good pass rushers is the foundation of his defense and the Cardinals tried to address both areas this week. They signed cornerback Robert Alford and defensive end/linebacker Brooks Reed after they were released by the Falcons and the team has a chance to add another pass rushing piece to go with Chandler Jones with the first pick in the draft in April.

Having that pick is a sign that Joseph isn’t the only one trying to turn things around after a dismal year and getting that pick right would lift a lot of spirits in the desert.