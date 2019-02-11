Bengals announce three coaching hires

Getty Images

The Bengals announced the hiring of three assistant coaches Monday.

Jemal Singleton will coach the running backs; Joey Boese will oversee strength and conditioning; and Doug Rosfeld will serve as director of coaching operations.

Singleton, 43, spent last season as the Raiders’ running backs coach. He previously worked for the Colts in the same position for two seasons.

Boese, 38, was the head football strength and conditioning coach at the University of Illinois for the past three seasons. He previously was head football strength and conditioning coach at Fresno State University from 2012-15.

Boese and new Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked together at Texas A&M under Mike Sherman, who is Taylor’s father-in-law.

Rosfeld, 39, arrives from Cincinnati’s Moeller High School, where in his one season as football head coach at his alma mater, he led the Crusaders to a Greater Catholic League title and was named GCL Coach of the Year.

Rosfeld previously worked as director of player development at the University of Cincinnati for three seasons.