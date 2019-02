Getty Images

The Bengals are busy adding coaches, and they just gave them another quarterback to work with.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Bengals claimed quarterback Brad Kaaya off waivers from the Colts.

Kaaya spent last year on the Colts’ injured reserve list. He has spent time with the Lions and Panthers, but has never played in a regular season game.

The Bengals have Jeff Driskel on the depth chart behind started Andy Dalton, with Tom Savage set to become an unrestricted free agent.