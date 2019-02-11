Bengals request permission to interview Todd Grantham

Getty Images

It appears Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is the leading candidate to become the Bengals’ defensive coordinator, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Bengals formally requested permission from UF to talk to Grantham.

The team began with a long list of candidates, including veteran coaches Jack Del Rio and Dom Capers. The Rams granted the Bengals permission last week to interview secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant, who worked with new Bengals coach Zac Taylor with the Rams.

Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, former Falcons coordinator Marquand Manuel and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko also reportedly were on Taylor’s radar.

The Bengals have a lot of work to do on defense after ranking last in the league, including 32nd against the pass.

Grantham, 52, was the defensive coordinator of the Browns from 2005-07. He has spent the past nine seasons in the college ranks.

Grantham also has worked for the Cowboys, Texans and Colts as a defensive line coach.