Browns did not talk to woman in video during “extensive research” on Hunt

Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey defended the team’s signing of running back Kareem Hunt in a Monday afternoon press conference.

Dorsey said the team did a thorough investigation of Hunt, which included talking to domestic violence support organizations in Kansas City. That did not include talking to the woman in the video whom Hunt shoved and kicked, Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“We’ve done our extensive research, and at the end of the day, in terms of doing our research, we came away that the act was egregious,” Dorsey said, via video from Cabot. “He is extremely remorseful for that. Moving forward, I’ve always believed that it is important . . . if a person wants to better themselves moving forward and be a better person, I’m willing to give them a chance in terms of doing that. All the deep research I’ve done, I truly believe he will be a better man today than he was yesterday.”

Dorsey said Hunt understands the Browns have a “zero tolerance” policy moving forward.

The Chiefs waived Hunt on Dec. 1 after TMZ released the video of Hunt surfaced. Hunt remains on the Commissioner Exempt list, and the NFL has yet to announce specific discipline for Hunt for multiple off-field incidents.