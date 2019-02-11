Browns did not talk to woman in video during “extensive research” on Hunt

Posted by Charean Williams on February 11, 2019, 6:12 PM EST
Browns General Manager John Dorsey defended the team’s signing of running back Kareem Hunt in a Monday afternoon press conference.

Dorsey said the team did a thorough investigation of Hunt, which included talking to domestic violence support organizations in Kansas City. That did not include talking to the woman in the video whom Hunt shoved and kicked, Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“We’ve done our extensive research, and at the end of the day, in terms of doing our research, we came away that the act was egregious,” Dorsey said, via video from Cabot. “He is extremely remorseful for that. Moving forward, I’ve always believed that it is important . . . if a person wants to better themselves moving forward and be a better person, I’m willing to give them a chance in terms of doing that. All the deep research I’ve done, I truly believe he will be a better man today than he was yesterday.”

Dorsey said Hunt understands the Browns have a “zero tolerance” policy moving forward.

The Chiefs waived Hunt on Dec. 1 after TMZ released the video of Hunt surfaced. Hunt remains on the Commissioner Exempt list, and the NFL has yet to announce specific discipline for Hunt for multiple off-field incidents.

76 responses to “Browns did not talk to woman in video during “extensive research” on Hunt

  5. If the NFL is conducting their own “investigation,” the league office may have explicitly informed any teams looking at Hunt to stay away from the alleged victim, as to not influence the witness.

  10. I guess it’s all in how you define “extensive”. I’m guessing management of successful teams have a different definition than the Browns’ management.

  12. Good for the Browns. If the kid keeps his nose down and just plays football he and the Browns will be fine. Sick and tired of the “guy is ALWAYS wrong” mantra.

  18. This is no worse then Goodell allowing Gordon to stsy in the league now that his little drunk buddy Kraft is involved. Good for the Browns!

  19. crackillsdumb says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:28 pm
    granted.. she might have not wanted to talk to the Browns.
    ———————————————–
    This is true of many high draft picks over the last 20+ years

  20. Jut when you think the Browns are turning things around and trying to build a culture. They do the most Browns thing they can do. There is a reason they have been in the gutter this long. Pretty sad that how awful the crime is only depends on how good of a player you are.

  21. The Browns are in the football business, not the law enforcement business. You often don’t get accurate information when you talk to the people that were fighting. It’s like in the courtroom. One side says they’re innocent and the other side swears they’re guilty. If our court system says a man is free to go about his business, and the NFL clears him to play, the individual teams don’t really need to start pretending they’re God, and start judging people. Besides, the Browns very well could have done a lot more investigating than they’re sharing with the public. Often times you get better information out of people when you keep your mouth shut.

  22. The Browns did their own research; they watched Hunts highlight reels. Kudos to the Chiefs for doing the right thing! The only culture the Browns are trying to build is “Win at all costs” . That’s what 1-15 and 0- 16 seasons will do to a team.

  24. Well, we will see how many games he gets suspended. Even though everyone seems focused on the incident with the woman, there are two other known incidents of bad behavior. Chubb has to be fuming at the news. Plus, what will they do with Duke? For some reason, the Browns seem content to let him rot away on the bench, he’s too good of a player for that to continue.

  25. These posters voicing merciless indignation to the signing of Hunt are absolutely and positively ingenuous. These posters are in great turmoil because their teams did not sign Hunt. The signing of Hunt for one year will mean half that time will be spent on suspension; after that when Hunt returns, I can see the role Chubb staying the same, but Hunt will become the pass-catching half-back out of the backfield.

    Which means the Duke has to go…therein come the Patriots.

    Just remember: “Let him without sin cast the first stone.” Now slink away.

  26. Irish Hoodlum says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:59 pm
    Jut when you think the Browns are turning things around and trying to build a culture. They do the most Browns thing they can do. There is a reason they have been in the gutter this long. Pretty sad that how awful the crime is only depends on how good of a player you are.
    ——————

    Unless his other two incidents are worse, the altercation in the hotel is hardly a reason to deprive the guy of an NFL job. He’d likely still be a Chief if he hadn’t have lied to them.

  27. Chubb has nothing to worry about. Even if Hunt does play, he and Chubb are completely different players. Hunt cant run between the tackles like Chubb can, and Chubb cant create mismatches in the passing game like Hunt or Duke can. Complementary backs……not take 1 or the other.

  28. dl101693 says:
    February 11, 2019 at 8:03 pm
    Chubb has nothing to worry about. Even if Hunt does play, he and Chubb are completely different players. Hunt cant run between the tackles like Chubb can, and Chubb cant create mismatches in the passing game like Hunt or Duke can. Complementary backs……not take 1 or
    —————————

    Sweet optimism …

  29. The truth is the Browns simply signed him before another team did. They are hoping for the best, in which case they keep Hunt’s rights as a restricted FA. And if they get the worst, then they cut him and move on and take the PR damage.

  30. dl101693 says:
    February 11, 2019 at 8:03 pm
    Chubb has nothing to worry about. Even if Hunt does play, he and Chubb are completely different players.
    ________________________

    I get what your saying, but most of these guys want to be “the man.” They don’t like sharing a lot of time/carries with other players because that usually means money out of their pocket. Maybe things will be different in this case, but I wouldn’t count on it.

  31. She was the aggressor, stop acting like he’s a violent criminal because of this. Can’t believe people are still making this such a big deal when it is not.

    And quit using the word “domestic” unless there is something to back that up. Just because it involves a female does not make it domestic.

  34. Hunt is extremely remorseful for the video not for knocking down the woman and kicking her. Anyone think he felt bad about the incident before the video was released? How is speaking to a domestic violence support groups in KC doing research? Hunt has been involved in three separate incidents the league is looking at in the past year to determine punishment and Hunt’s violence to a woman was the third. For some reason I don’t think Hunt regrets any of the violence, except for how it affects him and not his victims.

  35. Why would they need to talk to her? They know what happened, we all saw the video. They signed him because his talent outweighs his baggage. He could kick another girl again and he’d still wind up on a team. His off field stuff does not matter in the NFL.

  36. mikemanning95 says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:55 pm
    This is no worse then Goodell allowing Gordon to stsy in the league now that his little drunk buddy Kraft is involved. Good for the Browns!
    ————————————
    Knocking down and kicking a woman, plus two other violent incidents are no different than a guy with a drug problem. Gordon is only hurting himself whereas Hunt, at 6 feet and 200 pounds, was caught on video kicking a woman’s ass. The NFL should be ashamed that they treat players with drug addictions or pot smokers worse than violent offenders and wife beaters.

  37. reapshavocblog says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:43 pm
    Let the guy play. Everyone is to overly sensitive.

    ================

    Not “overly sensitive” at all. Most people think it’s just wrong to hit women and are disgusted by by so-called men who do so. Your view is overly archaic and has no place in modern society.

  38. I think it’s low-hanging fruit to say that the Browns needed to talk to the woman. Hunt kicked a woman like she was trash and he was Macho Man; what is she going to say? The better article would be on the Brown-friendly clauses in his contract. Dorsey wants a playmaker and did enough “research” to see if there was a more than 50% chance this signing wouldn’t end in embarrassment.

  39. They didn’t have to talk to her. In the eyes of public opinion, the video says it all. But of course, we didn’t see all of the altercation. Just the parts TMZ wanted us to see.

  40. Of course they didn’t. NFL teams dance around rhetoric when signing a troubled player and ignore the incident. They won’t talk to anyone who might say something they don’t want to hear.

  41. Stop the holier than thou…. Yea what he did was awful but sometimes people can turn their lives around. And it seems to me that the almighty Pats took Josh Gordon when the Browns finally gave up on him.

  42. I don’t see what the big deal is. He did something wrong he will get punished then be able to play. Why would the browns wait until better teams try to sign him? If you think he can help you win after he serves his punishment there is absolutely nothing wrong with what they did. Hell I wanted the Texans to claim him off waivers when he was cut.

  43. I don’t get it. If Hunt pushed and kicked a guy who was fighting with his friend, this would be a non-stop. Because he did it to a female who was fighting with his friend, he should be burned at the stake? What happened to equality? Girls can kill just as well as guys can, just ask the ARMY. Dorsey is a genius. Got him for a song and a dance.

  46. Well, I guess the Browns decided Hunt didn’t kick that woman too hard. They need to hire Hunt a full time babysitter NOW! 12 game suspension looming for this and his other two acts of violent behavior. He needs to be medicated.

  48. Why wouldn’t victims of assault not want to pick up the phone and talk to every NFL team and hired P.I.?

    “Hi, you don’t know me, but I represent an NFL team who has expressed interest in paying your assailant millions of dollars to play football.”

  49. dl101693 says:
    February 11, 2019 at 8:03 pm
    Chubb has nothing to worry about. Even if Hunt does play, he and Chubb are completely different players. Hunt cant run between the tackles like Chubb can, and Chubb cant create mismatches in the passing game like Hunt or Duke can. Complementary backs……not take 1 or the other.

    ==========

    Chubb can’t hold Hunts jock 8 days of the week.

  51. Wait…NFL teams were being ripped by the media for not giving Hunt a second chance.
    Now that Hunt is signed, the media does a 180 and rips the Browns for signing him.
    And this is why no one trusts or likes the media today.

  52. The young lady wants her privacy, that’s one of the biggest reasons the Browns have not interviewed her. Look at it from her side. She was 19 at the time. She was intoxicated. She has to go back to Kent State, and if she has any black friends there, explain to them why she was using the N word. I can’t imagine her family is thrilled with her behavior. If she had simply left the room when asked to leave, and had not made a scene, maybe Hunt is still a Chief? I’m guessing, from recalling my own 19 year-old drunken experiences, that maybe she’d just like this whole adventure to be in her rear view and get on with her life. Alcohol and youth have a proven track record when it comes to regret.

  56. Hint needs to get as far away from his home as possible, too many had influences in friends and especially family. I think this like most things with the browns will be a disaster.

  57. Who the hell are the Browns, or any team, to speak with her?

    Like this woman is going to say “Sure, let me help you out with this”

    Just sick of the media believing the NFL is ‘all that’.

  59. I’m not sure that speaking with the woman is really relevant. What’s she gonna do – drop more n-bombs? Hunt shouldn’t have touched her but she should be deeply ashamed of her behavior.

    I’m a Browns fan and I’m conflicted on this. Flat out – men should not hit women. Male on female violence is a pervasive, deeply troubling problem in our society, and in this world in general.

    However, we have these situations where a player isn’t charged with a crime. So the bottom line becomes – should a pro athlete’s career be destroyed because of the Court of Public Opinion?

    I don’t believe it should, regardless of Hunt’s (or any player’s) talent. People should be given the opportunity to redeem themselves. Everyone makes mistakes, no one is perfect, we all could be better people than we are. There are far too many holier-than-thou, sanctimonious voices in the public who are too eager to throw someone else’s life away. If it was happening to them they’d want another chance.

    I will also add that there have been many NFL players who have done far, far worse than Hunt who continued to play with little or no sanctions – there just wasn’t video of their offenses.

    The NFL needs to make up its mind on how it handles these things. I think they should not be in the business of passing faux moral judgement on their players just to appease the public. How about a simple rule that they let the legal system run its course if a player gets in trouble and then act accordingly?

    It’s possible to have a strong message (and zero tolerance policy) on domestic violence – and the NFL absolutely SHOULD project that message at every opportunity – without Goodell running his arbitrary kangaroo court.

  60. carloswlassiter says:
    February 11, 2019 at 6:46 pm
    Explain to me gain why the NFL has different legal standards the the US legal system?

    You did notice that the NFL office isn’t on Pennsylvania Ave right? Do you think that every rule of employment must mirror the Constitution? The lack of understand of laws in this country is disappointing.

    Let me make it simple,

    An employer can dictate the way you dress for work. The US Gov’t can’t. An employer can dictate when you get a lunch break. The US Gov’t can’t.

    Explained.

  61. I believe the NFL didn’t talk to her either soooooooo not sure what the story here is? I’m 100% against men hitting a woman. With that said, the video was nowhere near as bad as Ray Rice and I do think he should get another chance with 0 tolerance for any screw up not just limited to domestic violence.

  62. jerruhjones says:
    February 12, 2019 at 8:23 am
    Patriots are geniuses for signing Josh. Browns are idiots for signing Kareem. Got it.

    ——-

    Are you really comparing smoking weed with beating women?

  63. Ray Rice in Baltimore,
    Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh
    Joe Mixon in Cincy
    Kareem Hunt in Cleveland.

    AFCN home to the “most talented” football players and women beaters around.

    How was the Joe Mixon incident swept under the rug?

    Disgraceful to all, now you too, John Dorsey.

  64. SWFLPC.INC says:
    February 12, 2019 at 9:54 am
    jerruhjones says:
    February 12, 2019 at 8:23 am
    Patriots are geniuses for signing Josh. Browns are idiots for signing Kareem. Got it.

    ——-

    Are you really comparing smoking weed with beating women?

    4 3 Rate This

    ——————

    Yes. He is. Millennials’ reading comprehension is absolutely horrendous.

  65. dl72fan says:
    February 11, 2019 at 9:07 pm
    She was the aggressor, stop acting like he’s a violent criminal because of this. Can’t believe people are still making this such a big deal when it is not.

    And quit using the word “domestic” unless there is something to back that up. Just because it involves a female does not make it domestic.

    ************************

    So you’re more upset over the fact that someone is calling it “domestic” rather than the fact that he assaulted a woman? Do you feel better if someone just said aggravated assault on a woman? My father taught me a valuable life lesson growing up – men who hit women aren’t men.

    Also, are there really fans here who think the Pats did something wrong with giving Gordon a chance and are now equating what he’s done to what Hunt has done? WTF is wrong with you people?

  66. Who cares if it is “domestic” or not? THESE ARE MEN WHO BEAT WOMEN!

    Is it a normal response for a man to shove and kick another man due to a disagreement? Yet alone a woman?!

    There is outrage over kneeling before anthems. Outrage over smirking h/s kids. Outrage over Tweets. Where the heck is the outrage over the actual hurting of people?!

    People need to get their priorities straight and their heads out of their behinds.

  67. After all those wasted chances with Josh Gordon this one seems pretty low risk with one more screw up and he’s gone. As far as team culture, the only thing that matters is him being a good teammate and devoting himself to football.

    You’d like the players to be good in the community but then it can go too far the other way with Alex Mack & Barkevious Mingo doing missionary work in a Rio de Janerio slum. Great work in the big picture but then both of these guys, especially Mingo, needed to put on weight. Nothing like spending a few weeks in a Rio slum to pack on the pounds.

    I want to see Browns players who consider football important who are good teammates and stay out of trouble. I don’t need any of them bucking for a Sister Teresa Nobel Peace Prize.

  68. sbchampsagain says:
    February 12, 2019 at 10:47 am
    Ray Rice in Baltimore,
    Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh
    Joe Mixon in Cincy
    Kareem Hunt in Cleveland.

    AFCN home to the “most talented” football players and women beaters around.

    How was the Joe Mixon incident swept under the rug?
    ____________________________________

    Ummmmm it was not swept under the rug. He was suspended for a year in college, scrutinized relentlessly, lost millions of dollars in the draft because of it. What he did was wrong, but he certainly has been punished and that incident was like 3 or 4 years ago and has by all accounts been a model citizen since. I would not want him dating my daughter or anything but people do deserve second chances in life.

  69. “The only profession where you’re inexplicably not allowed to work in again because of stuff. Any other job and no one cares.”

    Plenty of careers where you’re done if you break laws. Particularly positions in the public. Harvey Weinstein isn’t producing any movies, Kevin Spacey lost a juicy TV role. If you use drugs, you may be done in the medical world as far as licensing. Same with drivers or heavy equipment operators.

    The NFL is very much in the public eyes. Players know that and if they can’t behave, they lose a ton of dough.

  70. Teams can’t even it right with players at combine interviews by asking offensive questions. Why the heck would you trust ANY team to interview a ‘victim’ unless the team/league wants to get sued?

  71. The NFL has “morals” until they don’t it is simple. Hunt was signed because he is a star. IF this was “Joe Smith” 3rd string RB, not team is touching him. Owners feign outrage, until they sign someone that can help them win. It is a fact of the business that is the NFL. If you think otherwise, you are only kidding yourself. It is what it is and it isn’t going to change.

  72. Question: Which of these three: Hunt, Mixon, Hill; punched a pregnant woman in the stomach?

    Women beaters, Baby beaters, and Kick em when they’re down……

    NFL’s Finest at work

  73. Do the crime
    Do the time
    Re-enter society

    Whatever. There are millions of ex-criminals walking the streets and working jobs. If they were all highlit one day, all law abiders would probably freak out.

  74. jerruhjones says:
    February 12, 2019 at 8:23 am
    Patriots are geniuses for signing Josh. Browns are idiots for signing Kareem. Got it.

    ———————————————
    I suppose when the Browns win 6 titles in 16 years then they too can be called geniuses for doing stupid things.

  75. fishfan77 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:18 pm
    The NFL has “morals” until they don’t it is simple.
    ———————————————————-
    I agree with your point, but that is the old NFL. The game is changing to reach a new generation of viewers, and my guess is this new generation of viewers will be less tolerant of these types of behaviors and stop cheering/buying/watching games. I think it will take a while until we see the effect of this, but think it’s coming. What a perfect time for new leagues to be popping up, as it seems like a lot of fans are at a crossroads with the product of the NFL. NFL is king right now, but let’s check back at the end of the next decade, hopefully sooner

  76. Chiefs fans are the big loser due to Clark Hunts massive over reaction. Now the Browns get Hunt instead of the Chiefs , why ? Chiefs handed another AFC competitor the best running back in the game because he , wait for it, lied to them. Suspend him indefinitely, make him get counseling but releasing him was a massive over reaction and will cost the Chiefs

Leave a Reply

