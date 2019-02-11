Cameron Tom, Zach Wood re-sign with Saints

Getty Images

Saints center Cameron Tom and long snapper Zach Wood signed their one-year, $645,000 exclusive rights free agent tenders, via multiple reports.

Wood, 26, has appeared in all 16 games for the Saints over the past two seasons. That is his only career action.

He originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in 2016. Wood signed a futures contract with the Cowboys for 2017, but after Dallas cut him out of the preseason, he caught on with the Saints.

Tom, 23, played 11 games with, with one start, in 2018. That is his only career action.

He originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in 2017. He spent some time on the Saints’ practice squad that season before the Patriots signed him to their 53-player roster.

Tom did not play for the Patriots.