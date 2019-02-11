Falcons sign Bruce Carter to extension

Getty Images

The Falcons announced Monday that they have signed linebacker Bruce Carter to a one-year extension.

Carter, 30, signed with the Falcons on Sept. 25 after the team experienced a rash of defensive injuries. He played 11 games.

In his first season with the Falcons, Carter made 21 tackles. He totaled seven tackles in a victory over Washington in his best game of the season.

The Cowboys made Carter a second-round pick in 2011. He played four seasons in Dallas, making 32 starts and 256 tackles.

He also has played for the Bucs and the Jets.

In his eight NFL seasons, Carter has made 327 tackles, 17 pass defenses, 14 tackles for a loss and five interceptions.