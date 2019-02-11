Kareem Hunt “extremely grateful” for opportunity to earn Browns’ trust

Posted by Josh Alper on February 11, 2019, 3:35 PM EST
Running back Kareem Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Browns on Monday to open a path back to the field after being released by the Chiefs last year.

Hunt was released after video of him shoving and kicking a woman was released and he landed on the Commissioner Exempt list as a result of that incident as well as other off-field altercations. Hunt issued a statement after signing with Cleveland that opened with an apology and closed with a vow to be a “better and healthier person” in the future.

“First off, I would like to once again apologize for my actions last year. What I did was wrong and inexcusable. That is not the man I was raised to be, and I’ve learned a great deal from that experience and certainly should have been more truthful about it after the fact. I’m extremely grateful that John Dorsey, Dee and Jimmy Haslam and the Cleveland Browns organization are granting me the opportunity to earn their trust and represent their organization in the best way possible on and off the field.”

“I am committed to following the necessary steps to learn and to be a better and healthier person from this situation. I also understand the expectations that the Browns have clearly laid out and that I have to earn my way back to the NFL. I’m a work in progress as a person, but I’m committed to taking advantage of the support systems that I have in place to become the best and healthier version of myself.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Super Bowl press conference that the league’s investigation into Hunt would be wrapping up soon. Hunt is expected to be suspended once that investigation concludes.

54 responses to “Kareem Hunt “extremely grateful” for opportunity to earn Browns’ trust

  7. terrytateofficelb says:
    February 11, 2019 at 3:48 pm
    Hmm.. if he’s apologizing again, no mention of the chiefs and lying to them? Nothing this guy has said since his suspension seems all that genuine..

    sorry.. since he got into this mess, not suspended yet.

  14. His apology is well-written. But the proof is in the pudding and, as we all know, actions speak louder than words. After his suspension (which is surely to come) let’s see what kind of citizen he becomes. John Dorsey knows that kid and I agree he should get a second chance.

  16. What happens if the average person would have done what he did? Way to go Cleveland, good signing of a true role model for young kids…..Feel bad for Chubb.

  18. I like how he used the term “learn” to be a better and healthier person going forward. So is he basically saying that he didn’t know that he shouldn’t hit a woman and only now he’s learned that you shouldn’t do that? You shouldn’t have to learn how not to hit a woman. Any real man already knows that

  19. What a joke this league had become. Where you can beat up on a female and still keep your employment and make millions doing it. It isnt like it was speculative, it was clear as day what this loser did. Yes.. loser, any man that puts his hands on a female is a LOSER IMO

  20. Stupid of the Chiefs to cut him, as he was surely getting a second chance. No way to stand on moral high ground when you gave Hill a second chance.

  22. Terry Tate he explicitly said “I’ve learned a great deal from that experience and certainly should have been more truthful about it after the fact.” After the fact is in reference to not being forthright with the team and the league. Give him a chance. It’s the American way! Keep him on a short leash. But give him a chance.

  23. This guy lied to the Chiefs and Goodell will probably take a pay off from Haslem to allow him back into the league.

    This is absolutely disgusting. I wonder what one of the reasons are as to why ratings are dropping.

  24. It is almost comical. You can physically assault a woman and kick her while she is on the ground (or any human being for that matter) and yet earn your way back. But WHATEVER you do, do not kneel for the anthem, that is a LIFETIME ban…

  25. SWFLPC.INC says:

    February 11, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    For those commending KC for cutting this guy, then why didn’t KC cut Tyrek Hill? Why the double standard?
    If you would have been paying attention you would know the Chiefs cut him for lying. Not for the incident.

  26. finzfan49 says:

    February 11, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    What a joke this league had become. Where you can beat up on a female and still keep your employment and make millions doing it. It isnt like it was speculative, it was clear as day what this loser did. Yes.. loser, any man that puts his hands on a female is a LOSER IMO
    He’s actually gonna make out like a bandit. And compared to you, most certainly he is and always will be, a WINNER

  27. Chubb and Hunt? Will be interesting to see how that works. Here’s hoping his support system is stronger than…I don’t know…Josh Gordons’s?

  28. Don’t understand people pointing out that someone else wrote this for him. It seems obvious that he would have PR assistance to help rebuild his image. Everything he does going forward is going to be more heavily scrutinized.

  29. I see a few people comparing Hunt and Hill. Hill didnt go and lie about everything he did. Hunt lied to everyone including the owner more then once. I don’t consider that a double standard. If Hunt would have been upfront on what he did I think he would still be a Chief.

  30. vikeman51270 says:
    February 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm
    What happens if the average person would have done what he did? Way to go Cleveland, good signing of a true role model for young kids…..Feel bad for Chubb.

    The police would have dealt with it, NOT his employer, he didn’t do this on team time or even during the season, if a regular person did this his/her employer wouldn’t even know

  31. The sad thing here is that, like Ray Rice and others before him, he didn’t get in any trouble until the video surfaced. How are we supposed to take his apology seriously? He’s not sorry he did it, he’s sorry it wasn’t covered up as well as he thought.

  32. Not only were his actions despicable, but he lied about it to his team (and probably the NFL) – I’m glad the Bears passed on him. Everybody deserves a second chance, but being dishonest shows you don’t have remorse and a desire to do better.

  33. Hunt’s absence was the difference in the AFCCG. The Chiefs win that game if he is on the field.

  34. What a bunch of regurgitated PR-written drivel — I hate those PR -written “statements”. Hopefully, the NFL still hammers this guy. I can’t recall if this was the first or second time he’s pulled a stunt like this. If it’s not the first, he should be punished more harshly for multiple offenses, and then lying bout it.

  35. Hunt will be suspended most all of next season if not all next year anyway so I dont expect him to contribute much in 2019 or be able to help the Browns out much . Teams like the Browns who resigns guys like this make the league bad though the league its self brings situations like this upon it’s self by talking out of both sides of their mouth instead of suspending guys this forever. Hunt wont be hard for the Chiefs to replace as talented RB’s like Hunt are a dime a dozen thru the first 3 rounds of the NFL draft. The Browns should of just drafted a RB rather than giving this scumbag another chance. I wonder if the signing of Hunt dooms Carlos Hyde to a fate of being fired?

  36. SWFLPC.INC says:
    February 11, 2019 at 3:41 pm
    For those commending KC for cutting this guy, then why didn’t KC cut Tyreek Hill? Why the double standard?

    The difference for the handling of the 2 players comes down to one simple thing, honesty. Hill was honest and up front with his issues and has been a model citizen since joining the chiefs. Kareem lied to the Chiefs about his behavior, when the truth came out they let him go.

  38. Everybody knew Hunt would get his second chance. He is too young and too good for some team not to take a chance on him. The Browns are taking a chance. Good for them.Let the circus begin. Maybe they can get Antonio Brown on their team and when he acts up Hunt can beat him up.

  39. Yes he responded inappropriately but how about her contributory negligence? She came uninvited, refused to leave when asked, and then she became physical with him first before he responded.

  41. perfect fit. if any city would welcome a winning team no matter who is on the roster, its cleveland.

  42. I think this stinks. The Chiefs cut him for only one reason — he lied to them about the domestic violence. There’s no way they should not have the first opportunity to bring him back before he signs with another team.

    Sometimes the most obvious injustices in the NFL are made to look more ridiculous because of stupid things like this happening. The Chiefs are the big loser here and all they did was try to do the right thing. How is it fair to them to lose Hunt only to see him grabbed up by another team?

    I hope Goodell suspends Hunt for all of 2019 at the least so at least the Browns have to wait a year to get him.

  44. Hunt will be suspended for 6 games, which is the baseline of violation of DV policy. After that, I’m ok with him coming back. Not everyone gets a chance in the NFL, let alone a second chance, Hunt has to understand how lucky he is that Dorsey is in Cleveland can afford to take a chance on him.

  45. It’s amazing the attitude of people just because they are NFL players. If any of us did what he did in the context in which we did it, how many of us would have been fired or worse still denied employment ever?

  47. Meanwhile…AB is the GOAT.

    At throwing tantrums, abandoning his team, being sensitive and petty, tossing furniture, domestic disputes…and getting all messy airing dirty laundry about his children’s mothers on social media.

    And OF COURSE, setting receiving records!! Whooo!!

  48. I love how people act like the girl was Mother Theresa and Hunt beat the heck out of her. It was awful to hit a woman. There is no excuse. They were also together, drunk and young. People make mistakes.

  49. So this is going to be how it is from now on. Some star athlete behaves badly. His team is required to release him or face moral condemnation. At which point other teams begin jockeying for the right to assume the compassionate role of pyrveyor of obligatory second chance.

    I can’t decide who screwed the Chiefs more. Dee Ford or Kareem Hunt.

  52. mtripses says:
    February 11, 2019 at 4:10 pm
    It is almost comical. You can physically assault a woman and kick her while she is on the ground (or any human being for that matter) and yet earn your way back. But WHATEVER you do, do not kneel for the anthem, that is a LIFETIME ban…
    Strawman arguments are the weakest possible kind. There are HUNDREDS of players who kneeled during the anthem and still have starting jobs making 8 figures, in high demand in the league.

    So… you’re wrong.

  53. footballpat says:
    February 11, 2019 at 5:00 pm
    Yes he responded inappropriately but how about her contributory negligence? She came uninvited, refused to leave when asked, and then she became physical with him first before he responded.
    Call the cops.

    Get it? Not one… Not ONE excuse for this garbage.

  54. rogtasticvoyage says:
    February 11, 2019 at 4:05 pm
    Terry Tate he explicitly said “I’ve learned a great deal from that experience and certainly should have been more truthful about it after the fact.” After the fact is in reference to not being forthright with the team and the league. Give him a chance. It’s the American way! Keep him on a short leash. But give him a chance.

    Not saying he doesn’t deserve another chance, I’m just reading/listening to his comments and something about them just doesn’t seem authentic. Time will tell though, I always hope these guys can come back better people for it.

Leave a Reply

