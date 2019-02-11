Kareem Hunt “extremely grateful” for opportunity to earn Browns’ trust

Getty Images

Running back Kareem Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Browns on Monday to open a path back to the field after being released by the Chiefs last year.

Hunt was released after video of him shoving and kicking a woman was released and he landed on the Commissioner Exempt list as a result of that incident as well as other off-field altercations. Hunt issued a statement after signing with Cleveland that opened with an apology and closed with a vow to be a “better and healthier person” in the future.

“First off, I would like to once again apologize for my actions last year. What I did was wrong and inexcusable. That is not the man I was raised to be, and I’ve learned a great deal from that experience and certainly should have been more truthful about it after the fact. I’m extremely grateful that John Dorsey, Dee and Jimmy Haslam and the Cleveland Browns organization are granting me the opportunity to earn their trust and represent their organization in the best way possible on and off the field.”

“I am committed to following the necessary steps to learn and to be a better and healthier person from this situation. I also understand the expectations that the Browns have clearly laid out and that I have to earn my way back to the NFL. I’m a work in progress as a person, but I’m committed to taking advantage of the support systems that I have in place to become the best and healthier version of myself.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Super Bowl press conference that the league’s investigation into Hunt would be wrapping up soon. Hunt is expected to be suspended once that investigation concludes.