Lions open to taking quarterback in first round

Getty Images

General Manager Bob Quinn said Monday the Lions are open to taking a quarterback with the eighth overall pick. Why would he rule out anything?

The Lions should keep all options open or at least make other teams believe they aren’t ruling out a quarterback.

“We’ll consider any position in the draft at any point in time, whether it’s the eighth overall pick or we have multiple picks later in the draft,” Quinn said during the team’s annual season ticket member summit, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “We’re in a position now, with the eighth overall pick, that the whole draft board is really wide open to us. We’re not going to really eliminate any prospects.

“In previous years, at least my last couple years here, we’ve drafted anywhere from 16 to 22, I believe. It’s a little bit different for us this year. There’s a few more players that are going to be available and if there’s a quarterback out there that we deem could help us this year or in the future, we’ll never close the door on that.”

The reality is the Lions, for better or worse, have much invested in Matthew Stafford. The 31-year-old quarterback is scheduled to count $29.5 million against the salary cap, with $19 million guaranteed.

If Stafford is on the roster on on the fifth day of the 2019 league year, he will have $6 million guaranteed in 2020.

Quinn and coach Matt Patricia both support expressed support for Stafford following the season after he threw for 3,777 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.