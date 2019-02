Getty Images

While there are some big deals going down today, the Lions are checking off some boxes on less-dramatic business.

The team announced they had re-signed linebacker Steve Longa and defensive Mitchell Loewen.

Both were exclusive rights free agents, which means they weren’t really free agents at all because they weren’t able to negotiate with other teams.

The Lions claimed Loewen off waivers from the Saints in Week 17, giving them a head start on an offseason look at him.