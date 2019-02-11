Lions would love to see the Raiders on Hard Knocks so they don’t have to be

Getty Images

Matt Patricia never had to appear on Hard Knocks during his 14 years with the New England Patriots and he has no desire to start now.

However, that decision isn’t in Patricia’s hands. The Detroit Lions are one of five teams across the NFL that can be compelled to appear on the annual HBO training camp series due to the fact they haven’t done the show in the last 10 years, haven’t been to the playoffs in the last two years, and don’t have a new head coach.

The Lions can’t say no to the series if they were ultimately asked to appear. So instead, Patricia and G.M. Bob Quinn are trying to suggest another team would be a much more desirable option.

According to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, the Lions feel as though the Oakland Raiders are a much better option than themselves to appear on Hard Knocks.

“I think Jon Gruden is an excellent choice for that show,” Patricia said. “I think the Oakland Raiders and everything they’ve got going on right now would be fantastic viewing for everybody to watch.”

While Patricia’s suggestion is wholly self-serving, it’s also likely true. Gruden has a far more gregarious personality and would likely be more accepting of the television invasion given his years in the broadcast world. The Raiders final training camp as a team playing in the Bay Area would be an obvious story line to follow. Plus, the Raiders currently have the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, which could give the show an intriguing top rookie to follow (the Lions pick eighth).

“Nobody wants to do it. Except Oakland,” Quinn said.

The Raiders, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins are the four teams along with the Lions that can be forced to do the show.