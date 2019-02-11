Lions would love to see the Raiders on Hard Knocks so they don’t have to be

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 11, 2019, 11:09 PM EST
Matt Patricia never had to appear on Hard Knocks during his 14 years with the New England Patriots and he has no desire to start now.

However, that decision isn’t in Patricia’s hands. The Detroit Lions are one of five teams across the NFL that can be compelled to appear on the annual HBO training camp series due to the fact they haven’t done the show in the last 10 years, haven’t been to the playoffs in the last two years, and don’t have a new head coach.

The Lions can’t say no to the series if they were ultimately asked to appear. So instead, Patricia and G.M. Bob Quinn are trying to suggest another team would be a much more desirable option.

According to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com, the Lions feel as though the Oakland Raiders are a much better option than themselves to appear on Hard Knocks.

I think Jon Gruden is an excellent choice for that show,” Patricia said. “I think the Oakland Raiders and everything they’ve got going on right now would be fantastic viewing for everybody to watch.”

While Patricia’s suggestion is wholly self-serving, it’s also likely true. Gruden has a far more gregarious personality and would likely be more accepting of the television invasion given his years in the broadcast world. The Raiders final training camp as a team playing in the Bay Area would be an obvious story line to follow. Plus, the Raiders currently have the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, which could give the show an intriguing top rookie to follow (the Lions pick eighth).

“Nobody wants to do it. Except Oakland,” Quinn said.

The Raiders, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins are the four teams along with the Lions that can be forced to do the show.

19 responses to “Lions would love to see the Raiders on Hard Knocks so they don’t have to be

  2. Clearly coaches dont want be a part of this farce and when you are forced to do something tells you all you need to know. They may as well end it.

  4. Raiders fan here. If you’re not a Raiders fan, you hate the Raiders and that’s the way I like it. All the haters want someone other than the Raiders on this show.

  5. As a Lion’s fan I want the full Hard Knocks expose` to see what kind of clown show really happens in Allen Park

  9. I think they’d like to see Patricia in college with his teammate assaultimg a woman, people don’t forget

  10. No way the NFL puts the Raiders on… They want a team with a loyal fan base to boost ratings. After hosing over their fans, interest in the Raiders would be middling at best.

  12. “I think Jon Gruden is an excellent choice for that show,” Patricia said.

    ===================

    I have to agree. Hard Knocks is more about entertainment than about serious football. And Gruden is more about sound bites and politicking than he is about being a capable HC.

  13. it would be better to do the Raiders coming into Vegas as opposed to one more year of the rebuilding and returning to the greatness the Raiders organization was accustom to for 42 years

  14. Aren’t the Jaguars one of the teams that can be compelled to do it? They didn’t change coaches, and they’ve never been on it before…

  15. this is not the year for the Raiders….they don’t even know where they are playing next year. It would be an embarrassment to the entire NFL.

  16. BlackandGoldMNBruinsFan says:
    February 12, 2019 at 9:38 am
    Aren’t the Jaguars one of the teams that can be compelled to do it? They didn’t change coaches, and they’ve never been on it before

    Jags were on it before

  17. BlackandGoldMNBruinsFan says:
    February 12, 2019 at 9:38 am
    Aren’t the Jaguars one of the teams that can be compelled to do it? They didn’t change coaches, and they’ve never been on it before…

    —————————————————
    You missed the third criteria too…Jags were in the playoffs in 2017.

  18. I agree with others, Raiders would be a better story next year with the move to Vegas. Other than Carr, they don’t have a lot of star power. If I was HBO, I would pick the 49ers. Jimmy G coming back from injury, what do you do with Nick Mullens, are they going to trade for AB, Richard Sherman is always good for soundbites, #2 overall pick, do they go all in with FA or continue to build through the draft?

  19. il duce says:
    February 12, 2019 at 10:04 am
    BlackandGoldMNBruinsFan says:
    February 12, 2019 at 9:38 am
    Aren’t the Jaguars one of the teams that can be compelled to do it? They didn’t change coaches, and they’ve never been on it before

    Jags were on it before

    ————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

    No…the Jags have not been on it before, and the Jags were in the Championship game two years ago. That disqualifies them unless they WANT to do it.

