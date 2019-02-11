Report: Kyler Murray hasn’t hired football agent yet

Getty Images

Kyler Murray has a baseball agent, but now that the Heisman Trophy winner has decided to play football, he needs another.

Murray has yet to hire a football agent, according to the NFLPA, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Scott Boras negotiated Murray’s baseball deal last summer when the A’s made the center fielder the ninth overall choice. Murray will have to repay $1.29 million of the $1.5 million signing bonus he received from the A’s, per ESPN.

The A’s were scheduled to pay Murray another $3.16 million on March 1.

Murray will attend the combine later this month as he pursues his NFL dream.

“Football has been my love and passion my entire life,” Murray announced Monday. “I was raised to play QB, and I very much look forward to dedicating 100% of myself to being the best QB possible and winning NFL championships. I have started an extensive training program to further prepare myself for upcoming NFL workouts and interviews. I eagerly await the opportunity to continue to prove to NFL decision makers that I am the franchise QB in this draft.”