Report: Kyler Murray hires Erik Burkhardt as agent

Getty Images

Kyler Murray has a baseball agent. Now, he has a football agent, too.

Murray has hired Erik Burkhardt of Select Sports Group, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Burkhardt also represents Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose team has the No. 1 overall pick. In October, before the NFL was on his radar, Kingsbury said he would “take [Murray] with the first pick of the draft if I could.”

Well, now he can because he does and Murray is.

Murray announced Monday he is pursuing his pro football dream, which will force him to pay back $1.29 million of the $1.5 million signing bonus he received from the A’s as the ninth overall pick in the baseball draft last summer.

The Heisman Trophy winner is expected to intrigue an NFL team enough to select him in the first round.

Of course, the Cardinals, who have the top choice, used the 10th pick on quarterback Josh Rosen last year. Would they take another quarterback with a high first-round choice?

We will find out soon enough.