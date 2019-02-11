Report: Panthers release Ben Jacobs

Getty Images

Linebacker Ben Jacobs was set to become a free agent in March, but he won’t have to wait that long.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Panthers released Jacobs on Monday. That leaves him free to sign with another team ahead of the start of the new league year.

Jacobs appeared in every game for the Panthers in four of the last five years as a core member of their special teams units. He’s only played seven defensive snaps over the last two seasons and has 21 tackles over the course of his career.

Jacobs entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in 2011 and played in five games for them during his rookie season. He spent time on the Bengals practice squad in 2012 before making his way to Carolina.