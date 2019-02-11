Saints re-sign Justin Hardee

Getty Images

The Saints re-signed reserve cornerback Justin Hardee to a one-year deal on Monday, Sean Fazende of New Orleans’ FOX 8 reports. Hardee’s salary for 2019 is $645,000.

Hardee, a core special teams player, was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent.

He played 77 defensive snaps and 273 on special teams in 2018. Hardee finished the season with 19 tackles and one interception.

Hardee entered the league as an undrafted free agent receiver with the Texans in 2017. The Saints converted him to cornerback when he signed to their practice squad on Sept. 7, 2017.