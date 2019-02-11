Vince Biegel signs his exclusive rights free agent tender

Getty Images

The signings continue for the Saints.

They also have re-signed linebacker Vince Biegel to a one-year, $645,000 deal, Luke Johnson of the Times-Picayune reports.

Biegel was an exclusive rights free agent.

Center Cameron Tom, long snapper Zach Wood and cornerback Justin Hardee also signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders with the Saints on Monday.

Biegel, 25, played 14 games for the Saints last season after they activated him from the practice squad Sept. 21. A fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2017, Biegel joined the Saints’ practice squad on Sept. 3 after Green Bay waived him.