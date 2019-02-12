A.J. Green back to working out for first time after season-ending injury

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green had the worst season of his career in 2018, playing a career-low nine games and catching a career-low 46 passes for a career-low 694 yards. But he’s eager to get his offseason started right.

Green, who had a season-ending toe injury, posted on Instagram that he has been able to shed his protective walking boot and start working out again.

“First day working out. Got the boot off, starting my morning off right,” Green said, showing off the breakfast he’s having, which included a protein supplement he endorses.

The 30-year-old Green had the surgery in December and has said other NFL players who had the same injury told him it takes four to five months to get back to full speed. So Green still needs some time before he’s all the way back. But he should be ready for offseason work that will allow him to learn new coach Zac Taylor’s offense in plenty of time for the start of the season.