A.J. Green back to working out for first time after season-ending injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2019, 9:07 AM EST
Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green had the worst season of his career in 2018, playing a career-low nine games and catching a career-low 46 passes for a career-low 694 yards. But he’s eager to get his offseason started right.

Green, who had a season-ending toe injury, posted on Instagram that he has been able to shed his protective walking boot and start working out again.

“First day working out. Got the boot off, starting my morning off right,” Green said, showing off the breakfast he’s having, which included a protein supplement he endorses.

The 30-year-old Green had the surgery in December and has said other NFL players who had the same injury told him it takes four to five months to get back to full speed. So Green still needs some time before he’s all the way back. But he should be ready for offseason work that will allow him to learn new coach Zac Taylor’s offense in plenty of time for the start of the season.

7 responses to “A.J. Green back to working out for first time after season-ending injury

  6. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    February 12, 2019 at 10:58 am
    He was seen as the second coming of Randy Moss coming out of Georgia. He was even drafted ahead of Julio Jones in the 2011 draft. It’s safe to say he has underachieved especially when you compare his career to Jones’.
    I wouldn’t say that at all. The Falcons have been better than the Bengals and Julio has been healthier than A.J. Green over the past few seasons, but they are both elite WRs who were worthy of their draft position.

  7. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    February 12, 2019 at 10:58 am
    This is just a stupid comment from someone who apparently doesn’t watch Green. Green has had a great career stats wise. All of this is while having Andy Dalton throwing to him from day 1 in the league. I believe he either tied, broke, or came within 1 season (can’t remember exactly) of the record for consecutive 1k seasons to start a career.

