AAF names its first players of the week

AP

The Alliance of American Football can either sign star players or hope to grow stars organically. The AAF has taken its first step toward the latter by naming its first slate of players of the week.

The offensive player of the week is Arizona quarterback John Wolford, who threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over Salt Lake City.

Defensively, the honor goes to Orlando linebacker Terence Garvin, who had 11 tackles and two interceptions (including a pick six) in an opening-night blowout of Atlanta. (Earlier today on PFT Live, Orlando coach Steve Spurrier made the case for Garvin being recognized for his efforts.)

The special-teams player of the week is veteran NFL kicker Nick Novak, who made four of four field goals in Birmingham’s win over Memphis.

While none of this means that there will be a run on Wolford, Garvin, or Novak jerseys, these are the three players who stand out from among the eight teams that played in Week One of the inaugural AAF season.