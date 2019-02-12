AAF names its first players of the week

Posted by Mike Florio on February 12, 2019, 5:12 PM EST
AP

The Alliance of American Football can either sign star players or hope to grow stars organically. The AAF has taken its first step toward the latter by naming its first slate of players of the week.

The offensive player of the week is Arizona quarterback John Wolford, who threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over Salt Lake City.

Defensively, the honor goes to Orlando linebacker Terence Garvin, who had 11 tackles and two interceptions (including a pick six) in an opening-night blowout of Atlanta. (Earlier today on PFT Live, Orlando coach Steve Spurrier made the case for Garvin being recognized for his efforts.)

The special-teams player of the week is veteran NFL kicker Nick Novak, who made four of four field goals in Birmingham’s win over Memphis.

While none of this means that there will be a run on Wolford, Garvin, or Novak jerseys, these are the three players who stand out from among the eight teams that played in Week One of the inaugural AAF season.

3 responses to “AAF names its first players of the week

  1. It’s an interesting league so far. I see it rivaling the likes of the AFL and CFL. Based on the games I watched on Saturday and Sunday, the games do feel like a mix between professional and college football. There’s less commercials and the rules are similar to the NFL. For those wondering, the top players are given $250,000 three-year contracts and the average player earns $75,000 per season.

  2. Living in a city that desperately needs professionalfootball, San Antonio answered the call from the AAFL in a big by supporting our Commanders in week one with over 27,000 in the stands (beer stands count was probably over 700, for those questioning attendance)!!! The NFL shouldn’t wait long to officially align themselves with this league. The on-side play and going for 2 after every touchdown would be good a good place to start. Mic’ing up the instant replay officially so we hear what the ref hears instead of them looking at a table…Genius!!!

  3. This new football league had as many viewers as the nba game with Houston Rockets & OKC Thunder.
    Call the traveling, the moving screens and jersey grabbing, not fantastic.

