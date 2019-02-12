ABC set to air two hours of the Scouting Combine

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2019, 10:35 AM EST
The Underwear Olympics are coming to network television.

Bryan Curtis of The Ringer reports that ESPN will announce a deal with the league this week to put two hours of Scouting Combine coverage on ABC. ABC is also set to air coverage of the draft from Nashville in April and ESPN executive vice president of programming and scheduling referenced both deals in comments about the renewed strength of the company’s relationship with the NFL.

“I think it’s in a wonderful place right now. You see it,” Magnus said. “It’s this draft deal. The combine deal. There were rumors we would not retain our wild-card game. The schedule we got from these guys for Monday Night Football last year. I feel like the NFL has responded to a new day at ESPN relative to the relationship.”

The ABC coverage is expected to include quarterback and wide receiver workouts and the coverage team is set to include Trey Wingo and Mel Kiper Jr. among other familiar faces from ESPN.

29 responses to "ABC set to air two hours of the Scouting Combine

  4. Now open up the event to more than 500 pre selected fans.

    I understand you need some quiet at the combine and you can’t have a raucous extremely large crowd. 5 or 6 grand would not impede the progress of the combine.

    You can even sell them your 11 dollar brews and 10 dollar bacon cheeseburgers. It’s a win-win.

  7. “Boggles my mind anyone would watch the combine”

    =============

    You must be one of them “casual fans” we hear about. You must only like high scoring games and just watch the first 10 picks of the draft too.

    Sucks to be you😋

  13. The most interesting part to me is the occasional pan shots of the coaches/scouts/GMs scattered around the empty stands doing their best to disguise when they’re interested and when they’re not. It’s like a Model U.N. but for football.

  14. “freefromwhatyouare says:

    You must be one of them “casual fans” we hear about. You must only like high scoring games and just watch the first 10 picks of the draft too.

    Sucks to be you😋”

    I’m more than a casual NFL fan. I watch most of the draft, I enjoy the pre draft process and follow alot of the rumors, mock, etc. I wtchs the Shrine game, enjoy the Senior Bowl process. That being said, I have no clue why anyone watches the combine. It’s literally a physical. There is no action to it. Just guys running tests. The Pro Bowl provides more action and entertainment than watching the combine.
    I think those that watch the combine are either scouts or people that want to act like they are bigger fans than anyone else. Do you happen to be a Pro Scout?

  16. Only thing they’re missing is mean Gene okerlund or gordan solid. The best scripted entertainment in the world

  17. The 3 most exciting / unexpected things to happen at the combine in the last decade,

    Tyreek Hill runs a 4.2 40 yard dash
    Chris Jones comes out of his shorts running the 40 yard dash.
    Mike Mayock rapping

  18. Someone is triggered again. Oh well😃

    Sorry to hurt your little feelers.

    I have a wife and kids who are my everything. I also have a career. What I do as a career is none of your concern(to the person who asked if I was a pro scout)..I have time to travel…I have time for my music…have time for a lot of enjoyable things..also have and make time for sports…

    I don’t watch the whole combine. I don’t believe many do. I do tune in though to some of it as do many who enjoy football.

    To say it “boggles the mind” anyone would watch at all is to me the words of a “casual fan” as I implied they might be.

  22. The Combine and even the Draft is masterfully built for the fanboys. That Beavis and Butthead group that dont have jobs, few friends, no relationships and spend all day in Mom’s basement watching NFLN when they arent playing Madden video. God help them. They are the next generation of welfare babies.

  24. kcflake says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:30 pm
    The 3 most exciting / unexpected things to happen at the combine in the last decade,

    Tyreek Hill runs a 4.2 40 yard dash
    Chris Jones comes out of his shorts running the 40 yard dash.
    Mike Mayock rapping

    ————
    Ty Hill wasn’t invited to the Combine

  27. I love it the combine and draft are for the die hards who cant get info knowledge i admit it isn’t for everyone .

  29. I have a nice job, great family, kids and even if I had the time. I would not spend it camped out in front of the tv watching the combine or draft. You can find this news on a two minute internet recap. Life is short. Spend your time wisely.

