ABC set to air two hours of the Scouting Combine

Getty Images

The Underwear Olympics are coming to network television.

Bryan Curtis of The Ringer reports that ESPN will announce a deal with the league this week to put two hours of Scouting Combine coverage on ABC. ABC is also set to air coverage of the draft from Nashville in April and ESPN executive vice president of programming and scheduling referenced both deals in comments about the renewed strength of the company’s relationship with the NFL.

“I think it’s in a wonderful place right now. You see it,” Magnus said. “It’s this draft deal. The combine deal. There were rumors we would not retain our wild-card game. The schedule we got from these guys for Monday Night Football last year. I feel like the NFL has responded to a new day at ESPN relative to the relationship.”

The ABC coverage is expected to include quarterback and wide receiver workouts and the coverage team is set to include Trey Wingo and Mel Kiper Jr. among other familiar faces from ESPN.