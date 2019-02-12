Antonio Brown bids farewell to Pittsburgh

Getty Images

It’s not clear that he’s leaving, but it’s definitely clear that he’s saying goodbye.

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has taken to Twitter to bid farewell to Pittsburgh. “Thank you SteelerNation for a big 9 years…time to move on and forward,” Brown said, adding the deuces emoji and #NewDemands.

The message means either that the Steelers have reached an agreement in principle to trade Brown to a new team, or that he simply has decided to take matters into his own hands.

If it’s the latter, things could get interesting quickly. He’s under contract for three more years, and the Steelers have shown no inclination to cut him, if they can’t trade him.