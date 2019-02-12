Antonio Brown faces no league scrutiny for reckless driving

Getty Images

It’s been a bad offseason for Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, but here’s an item of good news.

According to the NFL, Brown will face no league scrutiny for reckless driving arising from driving his car in excess of 100 mph.

The Personal Conduct Policy includes general language that arguably would apply to driving at that rate of speed in the area of Pittsburgh where the incident occurred, which isn’t a four-lane undivided highway. The policy refers to “irresponsible” behavior that puts others at risk, and specifically prohibits “[c]onduct that poses a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person.”

Brown faces a separate league investigation for a recent incident that sparked allegations of domestic misconduct. He also has a tenuous position with the Steelers, although he apparently would prefer a change of scenery.