Antonio Brown found guilty of reckless driving

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2019, 10:57 AM EST
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was cited for going over 100 mph in Ross Township, Pennsylvania last November and the charges stemming from the incident were settled on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Brown was found guilty of reckless driving. Brown did not appear in court and his attorney declined to give a statement.

Brown’s sentence includes over $400 in fines and fees and has 30 days to pay or appeal the verdict.

Brown also faces a lawsuit alleging he threw furniture off a 14th floor balcony in Florida and is vying for sole custody of his daughter after a recent dispute with the girl’s mother. That dispute resulted in a police incident report that included allegations of misconduct by Brown that Brown’s attorney called “baseless.”

All of that has played out against a backdrop of uncertainty about Brown’s future with the Steelers after he was benched for Week 17 due to missed practices.

  4. Not the only thing he has been reckless with…
    Tomlin allows these guys do what they want and here’s more proof of that approach.

  6. only 400 bucks, seems awful low, if it were an average joe like me i think it would be triple that amount at least

  7. cowboyfan45 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 11:06 am

    So can we exspect a league suspension sometime soon or is that only reserved for Cowboy players!

    Someone call the wah-mbulance for this clown….

  8. Quickly becoming one of the least likable players in sports. How soon until he starts losing all those sponsorships? Or has that already began?

  9. Such a familiar story. A very talented player lets his ego get the best of him and sends his career into a tailspin.

    Someone needs to get through to Brown and help him take a career view longer than the end of his nose.

    It will really be a shame if he can’t get back on track.

  10. that should straighten him out. Who comes up with the punishments in our legal system? the smurfs?

  Not true. 400 for reckless driving is actually a little High if it was a first offense.

    Not true. 400 for reckless driving is actually a little High if it was a first offense.

  14. Everything this guy does is because he has been enabled by others, rules have not applied to him he simply receives slaps on the wrist for wrongdoings. He needs someone he respects to get in his face and tell him how things go in the REAL world and not just tell him how awesome he is like everyone else. Sadly though this will never happen because everyone wants to suck up to to him for some reason.

  15. “I believe it was the knee injury he definitely had in Week 17 when he missed a week of practices that caused him to press too hard on the accelerator.” — Mike Tomlin

  16. myspaceyourface says:
    February 12, 2019 at 11:08 am
    I’m not sure how Tomlin is to blame for what Antonio or any other player does in their car on their own time

  25. SWFLPC.INC says:
    February 12, 2019 at 11:46 am
    myspaceyourface says:
    February 12, 2019 at 11:08 am
    I’m not sure how Tomlin is to blame for what Antonio or any other player does in their car on their own time
    You obviously don’t get the point myspace was making. When you create a culture that does not make guys think about their actions before they do them, this is what you get. If Tomlin had truly instilled a discipline in his players and a fear for what could happen to them if they mess up, then there was a better chance these events don’t happen. Brown should know he represents the Pittsburgh Steelers ALL THE TIME, whether he’s wearing a helmet or not and his actions reflect poorly on the entire organization.

  29. clemenza58 says:
    A $400 fine. Man they really threw the book at him

    It’s a major speeding ticket. That’s it. What should he have gotten Judge? My wife got this in NY and she was fined $300 and received 2 points which were reduced after an online course.

  30. Miscreants like him who travel that fast on our highways should be severely punished – he could have killed someone (or with luck, himself). Should carry mandatory one year in jail and ejection from the NFL.

