Antonio Brown found guilty of reckless driving

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was cited for going over 100 mph in Ross Township, Pennsylvania last November and the charges stemming from the incident were settled on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Brown was found guilty of reckless driving. Brown did not appear in court and his attorney declined to give a statement.

Brown’s sentence includes over $400 in fines and fees and has 30 days to pay or appeal the verdict.

Brown also faces a lawsuit alleging he threw furniture off a 14th floor balcony in Florida and is vying for sole custody of his daughter after a recent dispute with the girl’s mother. That dispute resulted in a police incident report that included allegations of misconduct by Brown that Brown’s attorney called “baseless.”

All of that has played out against a backdrop of uncertainty about Brown’s future with the Steelers after he was benched for Week 17 due to missed practices.