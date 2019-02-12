Antonio Brown has asked for a trade, but there’s no deal yet

Tuesday afternoon’s tweet from Steelers receiver Antonio Brown suggests that there’s been a recent development between him and the Steelers. Per a league source, there hasn’t been.

However, the source says that Brown previously has requested a trade, and that Brown still wants one.

Brown is under contract for three seasons. He signed his most recent contract two years ago, and he has received more than $32 million from the team since then. Trading him before June 1 would trigger a cap charge of more than $21 million.

A sixth-round pick in 2010, Brown quickly became one of the best players on the team, winning the franchise’s MVP award four times. He reportedly stormed out of practice and remained away from the team in the days preceding the regular-season finale. When he tried to show up and play in the Week 17 game against the Bengals, coach Mike Tomlin refused the offer.

More than a month ago, owner Art Rooney II made it clear that a trade is possible, if not likely. Since then, the Steelers have yet to get a trade offer that would prompt them to reach a tentative agreement that would be finalized on the first day of the league year in March.

  4. With trading him the Steelers still have a huge cap hit. They have no way of cap relief by getting rid of him. With that info, I’d keep him one more year.

  5. Love how professional sports works, and specifically the NFL. A contract only applies to the player, not the team. For all the people here that talk about a love of America, how is that American?

  6. Mayock and Gruden need to get on this now. The Raiders last first round pick (#27 overall) for Brown and the Steelers 3rd round pick.

    Give Brown a signing bonus but keep the contract parameters (3 years) the same.

  8. What can they get for him. He is clearly still a top 15 overall player and likely a top 3 WR…and will be for at least 3 years. So if I am the Steelers, I would make sure I am getting a least a first. ESPN is suggesting a deal to the Bills for number 9 overall pick for Brown and a 4th. I have seen it suggested to the Raiders for Raiders two firsts in the 20’s. I have also seen the 49ers suggested to give up the 2nd overall pick for Brown and the 20th pick, or Brown to the 49ers for their 2nd rounder this year and next year’s 1st.

  9. Just trade him and be done with it. This clown isn’t worth the trouble. Juju and someone in the draft/free agency can make up his production.

  15. My first thought is to wish he is traded to a bad team. But, in the NFL there really isnt a bad team since it is such a year to year league. Did anyone see Jacksonville playing in AFC championship game in 2018? And then not making the playoffs the next year? Sure, you can say “send him to Buffalo” or “Send him to ___”. But the minute he arrives at that said team, they become a better offense regardless of what they have now, and with the unbalanced schedule and how quickly things change in the NFL, I wouldnt rule out any team he lands on from being a possible playoff team next year

  18. Despite all his issues off field, they must not be that serious in the eyes of society. Otherwise, he would be in jail. As far as the Steelers are concerned, the guy produces on the field. The team might as well stop pretending that he should be treated the same as everyone else.it Nevers works that way.

  19. Star WRs arent that important yall, when was the last time you saw a team win the sb on the backs of a star reveiver? RB, QB, and OL all have more impact
    2019. Two weeks ago. The last NFL game played.

  21. Honestly the Steelers should kick Brown to the curb and try to sign Golden Tate, he’d compliment JuJu and he’d be a veteran presence and a weapon Big Ben on offense

  22. “A contract only applies to the player, not the team. For all the people here that talk about a love of America, how is that American?”

    I don’t think you understand how these contracts work. Brown got a huge up front payment in the form of a signing bonus that he does not have to return if he gets cut, underperforms or is traded. How is “American” that he could massively underperform for example, or after getting paid 17 million last season run out on the team and still get to keep that whole signing bonus?

    Play as well as you’re supposed to, don’t quit on the team and don’t commit crimes and your contract will be seen through.

  24. bostonbias5984 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    I have seen it suggested to the Raiders for Raiders two firsts in the 20’s.

    Won’t ever happen. Two firsts for a 31 year old receiver with behavioral issues is team suicide. Gruden saw that kind of trade up close and personal with Keyshawn Johnson (traded to Bucs for two 1sts a couple years before Gruden took over) in Tampa.

  25. However it it may be, the Steelers need to divest themselves of this maladjusted, malcontent troublemaker any way possible. The sooner the better. Let him be someone else’s problem.

  26. If you all want to get rid of a top WR for nothing that is just foolish. Watch the tape, he is selfish, but clearly a top WR. He drew double teams all the time. The Steelers are not stupid. They will not give him away. They are likely not even to let Bell walk. How would it help them to deal Brown and take a $21 cap hit which they have to do to deal him, while the other team gets a great player at a great price. It makes no sense.

  28. antonia clown grew up in Miami idolizing chad ochojohnson.

    So… I’m not surprised by his behavior.

    That doesn’t mean I want to hear it or see it.

  30. If I am the Steelers I keep him unless I get a good offer. This is not some TO situation. This guy works harder than anyone. He is always working out. He is just selfish and not a team player. But no one works harder on the field. He is double team almost every play. He take most of the attention of the defense. He allows others to be one on one. His body control is the best I ever saw or at last right up there with Chris Carter. His guy will catch 100 passes if he is paired with a top 20 QB. There are only 4 other WRs in the NFL that could do that. You don’t give him away. 95% of WRs are divas.

  31. Remember though, it’s unfair to expect Brown to honor the contract he signed. If Florio has taught us anything, it’s that players should have all the leverage, and anybody should be able to play in the NFL if they want to.

  35. They better trade him before any video of his “domestic incident” surfaces.
    We all know the league’s hardline policy about domestic abuse being caught on video.
    A suspension will cut into his trade value.

  36. “What can they get for him. He is clearly still a top 15 overall player and likely a top 3 WR”
    LOL, how many WRs do you have in your top 15 players overall players? In terms of players who can single-handedly win you games you could make a very strong argument there are ZERO WRs in the top 15.

  37. amurdora says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    Love how professional sports works, and specifically the NFL. A contract only applies to the player, not the team. For all the people here that talk about a love of America, how is that American?
    Huh? The terms of the contract are known to both sides.

    If he doesn’t wish to play football in the NFL, he is free to work as a rocket scientist, brain surgeon, or grocery bagger.

  38. It would be a slap in the face for the Steelers to trade Brown, be sitting on a massive salary cap hit without him even playing for them, and then lose to Brown’s new team at some point 2019/20 either in the regular season or the playoffs.

  39. amurdora says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:08 pm
    Love how professional sports works, and specifically the NFL. A contract only applies to the player, not the team. For all the people here that talk about a love of America, how is that American?
    America is about opportunity, not equity. Life isn’t fair. Regardless, the contract applies to the player and the team. They agreed to pay him the guaranteed portion of his contract. He agreed to play for that. He’ll still be guaranteed that amount, even if he is traded.

    How do you not see that as applying to both parties to the contract?

  41. amurdora says:

    February 12, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    Love how professional sports works, and specifically the NFL. A contract only applies to the player, not the team. For all the people here that talk about a love of America, how is that American?
    Nonsensical comment. Both sides adhere to the contract. The structure of the contract confuses you. The team has the option to cut at any time and only the guaranteed money is “guaranteed”. That’s why they use the term “bonus” or “guarantee”.

    He knew exactly what he was signing. He could have insisted on a fully guaranteed contract. It would have been for far less money and shorter duration, but he could have insisted upon it.

    To say a contract of that type is “un-American” or that the team is not “living up to it” when exercising their options is ridiculous.

  42. A good place for Brown would be Arizona or Tampa. Far away from the AFC and most likely out of contention for a Super Bowl, but maybe enough to cause the division leaders some problems.

  43. Can’t see a team giving up picks and then also taking on a big salary for a malcontent. 15M in new money next year.

    Kind of a GM killer if it doesn’t work out.

    Steelers will have to eat his cap hit! Or maybe suspend him and not pay him. That would be truly hilarious.

  44. amurdora says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:08 pm
    Love how professional sports works, and specifically the NFL. A contract only applies to the player, not the team. For all the people here that talk about a love of America, how is that American?
    The team “owns” his rights and can trade him as they wish. He has the right to hold out/ not show up/practice/play but there are consequences. The team has the right to cut him or ask for a restructure. Players willingly trade certain freedoms for the up-front guarantees. Which part is hard to understand?

  45. boozygoose says:
    February 12, 2019 at 2:19 pm
    amurdora says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:08 pm
    Love how professional sports works, and specifically the NFL. A contract only applies to the player, not the team. For all the people here that talk about a love of America, how is that American?
    ——–
    America is about opportunity, not equity. Life isn’t fair. Regardless, the contract applies to the player and the team. They agreed to pay him the guaranteed portion of his contract. He agreed to play for that. He’ll still be guaranteed that amount, even if he is traded.

    How do you not see that as applying to both parties to the contract?

    That’s not how contracts work in the NFL. The team can release Brown at any time, they can trade him at any time and to any team. The only reason the NFL contracts are situated like that is fans are so devoted to the laundry they could care less about what happens to the players and the players are always wrong in anything involving money. Fans would rather see the Rooney’s of the world become billionaires than have a guy like Antonio Brown decide the contract he signed isn’t working for him anymore and desire to go to another team.

    Again, imagine if any job you ever worked at was like that. You have to sign a contract to work for that company and if you decide you don’t want to work for them anymore because of whatever reason, you’re SOL, but they can decide at any point to send you and your family to another city for any reason. Then when you try to negotiate better deals, the public tells you what a greedy snob you are and how you should be grateful to have a job at all.

  47. NFC South destination makes most sense. AFC North just played that div this past season, so zero chance of PIT seeing AB until after his contract is up. For all of AB’s issues (and he has many), he’s still a dynamic playmaker and there’s nothing he’d like more than to torch his former team.

  48. You “ he signed a contract people “ need a lesson.
    The reason contracts are the way they are is there is a power and leverage difference between a billionaire and an uneducated, usually poor, athlete.

    The valuable commodity being bartered is athletic talent. The leverage by the wealthier party creates a situation like exists now, where an injured or underperfingbplayervis cut, where an over performing player has to hold out or get paid less.

    Not to mention the 2.7 year average career of football players one play from end of career, vs the 84 year lifespan of the billionaire owner who then uses tax leverage to give the team to heirs, a sort of perpetual motion money making machine.

    So, let’s tap the brakes on “ he signed the contract “ and just all agree that players have little leverage, and their sole power of with holding services hurts them, while owners locking out players hurts the owners, but not in the same universe the players suffer.

    It’s simple power, and if you believe in power is right, that’s fine, but just stop with the fair system player is greedy argument.

    A Brown is a head case, but he’s an amazing athlete and gifted pass catcher, and his $40 mill pales in comparison to the 1.5 billion the Rooneys have made laundering their gambling money into an NFL franchise.

  49. firstdownbrowns says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    why would any team trade for the problem child ? wish all you want AB . you are stuck in Pitt.
    I’m not saying I’d want him on my team, but he’s one of the top 2 or 3 WRs in the NFL. I’m sure every team would love to have that, hoping that his drama would be left in Pittsburgh.

  50. steelers aren’t likely to trade him in the conference let alone the division but he would make the browns a bona fide contender in 2019.

    In the NFC SF, Wash, Car all have a big need at WR. All would tolerate a head case like AB

  51. Remembering the great “Three Amigos” in Denver, Antonio Brown is as good as anyone of them, hopefully The Denver Broncos need a great receiver, hopefully they can get sign Brown.

  53. The best option for the Steelers who are screwed with his contract is to have Roger suspend him for 6 games for the recent domestic violence issue which would then should nullify his contract and they may even be able to recover some of the signing bonus for conduct. Otherwise the Steelers are stuck with a $20 million cap hit, losing one of the best play makers in Ben’s last 2 or 3 years. That $20 million equates to having to sign 6 or 7 rookie as your back-ups and special teams versus 3 to 4 year experienced vets.

    Also, with that large cap hit they can’t sign Juju this year to a contract extension leaving him open to becoming a free agent after 2020. Unless Juju doesn’t want a large signing bonus.

  54. fun fact: the steelers selected antonio brown with the pick the jets sent them for santonio holmes..hopefully they don’t make that mistake again. this guy is a dime a dozen wr who isn’t worth the baggage.

  56. 1phillyphan says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:07 pm
    With trading him the Steelers still have a huge cap hit. They have no way of cap relief by getting rid of him. With that info, I’d keep him one more year.
    It would be $1M cheaper to get rid of him than to keep him…try educating yourself before you post ignorant “facts”

  57. “So, let’s tap the brakes on “ he signed the contract “ and just all agree that players have little leverage, and their sole power of with holding services hurts them, while owners locking out players hurts the owners, but not in the same universe the players suffer.”

    The players have HUGE leverage. It’s called a UNION. They negotiate the contract structure. Also if the player doesn’t want to be traded, that is an EASY one. Negotiate that into the contract! Everything is negotiable. If the team won’t give you what you want, then sign a lesser contract elsewhere with a team who will.

  60. Steelers management be like…if we just stay quiet and ignore it…maybe it’ll go away…

  61. amurdora says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:08 pm
    Love how professional sports works, and specifically the NFL. A contract only applies to the player, not the team. For all the people here that talk about a love of America, how is that American?
    A thirty year old world famous athlete getting millions of dollars to play a kids game and people complaining on the internet on their smart phones during work hours. I can’t think of anything more American than that!

  62. He doesn’t make sense for a rebuilding team….Bills, Raiders…. At his age, by the time the rest of the team is ready, and their contending window is open, his will be closing.
    A team winning now doesn’t make sense. Its doubtful they have cap room at his number because most already have high dollar studs.
    So, who is near the tail end of a rebuild? SF?…maybe AND could see a WR as a final piece? Chicago? Titans?
    So few places make sense. Wherever he ends up we will probably wonder why.

  64. First round pick or nothing..

    He’s one of the best wrs in Football and teams have, throughout history, given up more for less.

  67. factschecker says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Star WRs arent that important yall, when was the last time you saw a team win the sb on the backs of a star reveiver? RB, QB, and OL all have more impact
    ———–
    2019. Two weeks ago. The last NFL game played.

    Edelman was the MVP for sure but they didn’t win on his back. They won on a superb coaching and defensive effort.

  68. When was the last time a team won a Super Bowl with a “Diva” receiver? They’re not worth the trouble and actually makes the offense very predictable in the playoffs against good team. As a Pats fan I hope the Steelers keep him Pittsburgh.

  71. It’s gonna be hilarious to see the backlash when the patriots scoop him up for cheap 😂. AB realizes that a SB title will expand his brand more than a yearly salary or at very least… it’ll give him a leg to stand on for his next deal. Book it

  73. The Steelers really should just keep him for 2019 out of spite. Since they are stuck with the $20 million cap hit no matter what they can either let him block on kick offs or make him inactive for every game, which will leave the man-baby with no stats.

  76. Maybe Brown’s agent should explain to him that he can’t be traded unless another team actually wants him … and every time he opens his mouth, potential interest wanes. Some of these guys seem addicted to shooting themselves in the foot. Best thing teams could do is put a social media ban in player contracts, keep them off radio and TV … well, just don’t let them speak unless it’s to call signals.

  80. amurdora says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:08 pm
    Love how professional sports works, and specifically the NFL. A contract only applies to the player, not the team. For all the people here that talk about a love of America, how is that American?
    Depends on how you look at. $20 million of dead cap would seem to be a penalty applied to the team…

  82. Apparently, Steeler fans are as dumb as their organization. Yeah…keep him. Good strategy. What could possibly go wrong? Keep Bell too. Go with that instead of looking at yourself. I honestly hope you do. This is supremely entertaining already. Imagine how much fun it will be for the rest of us when the season starts and you’re still a disaster…especially with the born leaders you have at head coach and QB. I’m sure they will get everyone to buy in. Should be a great environment for your new draft picks to learn in. Bahahahaha.

  83. If the Steelers were smart, they would drive Brown right to Dorsey’s office in Cleveland. Bring donuts and coffee too. Whatever it takes. Just don’t come back with Antonio Brown. Rather, let him destroy a promising young rival from the inside. That would be the best way to invest that $20 million dollar cap hit. Just a thought.

  84. No way they trade him within the AFC right? Belichick never would. You think they’d want to face the Colts with Brown and Hilton and that line? No way.
    Send him to the NFC to the Niners or Bucs or some team that won’t matter…
    (Of course this doesn’t mean they can’t send him to the Raiders. THAT will never bite you in the …)

  85. I was watching replay of Steelers/Rams SB. Brown was a rookie. They had Mike Wallace, Antwan Ranel El, Hines Ward and Emanual Sanders.

  86. Sean Murphy says:
    February 12, 2019 at 5:52 pm
    Apparently, Steeler fans are as dumb as their organization. Yeah…keep him. Good strategy. What could possibly go wrong? Keep Bell too. Go with that instead of looking at yourself. I honestly hope you do. This is supremely entertaining already………….
    Apparently, they deleted all of the “dumb Steelers’ fan’s” comments about wanted to keep Brown. While I did not scrutinize every comment, I don’t think that I saw one Steelers’ fan calling for Brown to stay in Pittsburgh. Quite the contrary, on this article, as well as most other sites, most all fans are calling for him to be gone immediately. In other words, I wouldn’t pick up too big of a stone by calling someone else dumb. Maybe try a mirror instead.

  87. or… do Steelers fans want him going to an AFC rival??? Sounds like you think he’s doing more harm than good these days.

    amurdora says:
    February 12, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Again, imagine if any job you ever worked at was like that. You have to sign a contract to work for that company and if you decide you don’t want to work for them anymore because of whatever reason, you’re SOL, but they can decide at any point to send you and your family to another city for any reason. Then when you try to negotiate better deals, the public tells you what a greedy snob you are and how you should be grateful to have a job at all.
    ——–

    Well, at least we know you have never served in the military like I did.

    You sign a contract, typically 3 or 4 years. They get to send you without your family or with your family anywhere they choose with a no notice. You get shot at… for about 20K per year.

    Boo hoo for Brown. Imagine, he decides he doesn’t want to play a child’s game in Pgh anymore for millions of dollars. Try that in Afghanistan. You go someplace worse than Buffalo.

  91. He’s almost certainly going to the Pats for a second rounder and will have another All-Pro season marked by no controversies because that’s how the NFL has worked the last 20 years.

  92. Rdog says:
    February 12, 2019 at 3:03 pm
    I’m not saying I’d want him on my team, but he’s one of the top 2 or 3 WRs in the NFL. I’m sure every team would love to have that, hoping that his drama would be left in Pittsburgh
    Hopkins is better, I feel that’s why you have him at 2 or 3. Fitzgerald, Julio, OBJ, Green kind and Brown kind of hang around behind him

    Even if he IS the 2nd best WR in the league today, what good is it when he isn’t on the field, because of he can’t control his emotions at practice and quits on the team, or possibly may be suspended for not keeping his temper under control.

    Greatness only helps the team when you’re on the field.

  94. thereisno23 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 3:49 pm
    factschecker says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Star WRs arent that important yall, when was the last time you saw a team win the sb on the backs of a star reveiver? RB, QB, and OL all have more impact
    ———–
    2019. Two weeks ago. The last NFL game played.

    ______

    Edelman was the MVP for sure but they didn’t win on his back. They won on a superb coaching and defensive effort.

    ————————
    Yeah I am ok with Edelman being singled out as the ‘one player’ (even if I do think there is strong argument for Hightower here) but really the defense collectively won that. If you call Edelman the SB MVP thats fine but every other contender was on the D.

    And really as far as how they got to that game it was on many backs. So many guys put into that season. Even Brady and Gronk who people like to bag on still gad their day saving moments they put in. Even Gordon too. And many many orhers I cant name them all. So really when its that many contributors to get them there you have to look hard at the guy that irchestrated it all to bring them to that final point, and thats Bellichick.

  95. Listen to the Steelers’ fans trying to rationalize why they should keep the NFL’s No. 1 embarrassment. It’s hilarious. This team is going to be in the AFCN basement with all the distractions going on. Little Ben is going to wish he got out when the Steelers were at least in 2nd place, just missing the playoffs. Next year everyone is going to be laughing that them!

  96. Would like to see AB stay but seems he wants to move on. With the 49ers, raiders, and jets all in the top 5 in the draft and who may be interested in brown. The Steelers will either receive a 1st round pick from one of these teams or at worse an early 2nd round pick which is essentially a first round pick. Either way, Steelers win and again will be a force in the afc north and contend for a championship.

