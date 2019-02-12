Bears hire Chris Jackson as defensive assistant

Posted by Charean Williams on February 12, 2019, 2:42 PM EST
Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced the hiring of Chris Jackson as a defensive assistant Tuesday.

Jackson joins the Bears in his second stint with the club after previously assisting the Bears during training camp in 2018 in conjunction with the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

He most recently served as the receivers coach at Liberty High School in Peoria, Ariz.

Jackson’s NFL career included stops with the Buccaneers (1998), Seahawks (1999), Titans (2000), Packers (2002) and Dolphins (2003). After his NFL playing days, Jackson spent several seasons in the Arena Football League where he was a standout receiver and the AFL Rookie of the Year in 2000 with the L.A. Avengers. He helped the Philadelphia Soul to an Arena Bowl XXII championship in 2008, recording 140 receptions for 1,692 yards and 49 touchdowns.

7 responses to “Bears hire Chris Jackson as defensive assistant

  1. So, a former NFL wide receiver and High School recievers coach is joining the the Bears as a “defensive assistant”. Makes sense.

    I guess he will be tasked with figuring out what the new “defensive pass analyst” will do.

  2. He’s not the DBs coach, he’s a “defensive assistant”. I can’t see any harm in having guys whose job it is to cover WRs get some perspectives from someone who actually played the position.

  4. I think playing and coaching are two different things. Andy Reid was an O-Lineman at Brigham Young, yet authors an explosive offense as a coach. Is being a big man the same as designing space at the second level? No way. Chris Jackson has an awesome defense to earn his coaching stripes with!

  5. Oh come on Bears fans..

    Lighten up, are you really going to continue with your charade of not admitting you think Pagano is going to screw up Fangio’s defense? The mere fact Pagano said it will be the same defense and won’t miss a beat from Fangio’s D should have been a huge red flag for you.

    Fangio is gone. It is not the same D. These hires are proving that. Fangio didn’t have a “defensive pass analyst” or random High School receiver coaches coming in as defensive assistants. Hope that all works out for ya though.

    See you week 1. I think we all can agree it’s grand to have the Bears and Packers continue the NFL’s greatest rivalry to kickoff the 100th season of the NFL.

    It is also quite enjoyable to see Pats fans butthurt because normally the Super Bowl winner plays the first game of the next NFL season.

  6. Matt Nagy was coaching high school and working for a home construction company before he got a job as an unpaid coaching intern for Andy Reid. His is just one of many success stories.

    All sorts of guys start at lower levels and work their way up. Some people are just too stupid to realize that when their only point is to denigrate another team. The Packers have two defensive quality control coaches. Wendel Davis was defensive co-coordinator at Division II powerhouse Incarnate Word in San Antonio. His defense was 93rd out of 100. I suppose I could sit there and make fun of it, or say he sucks, but I know nothing about the guy. Often, teams see characteristics and potential that they like in different individuals. That’s why they do interviews. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s kind of how things work.

  7. Pretty sure that ‘defensive assistant’ is the nice way of saying he will be the gopher for defensive coaches. His job is likely to sit back and learn the coaching profession, get anything the main position coaches need, and to put together film clips.

