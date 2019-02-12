Bears hire Chris Jackson as defensive assistant

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced the hiring of Chris Jackson as a defensive assistant Tuesday.

Jackson joins the Bears in his second stint with the club after previously assisting the Bears during training camp in 2018 in conjunction with the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

He most recently served as the receivers coach at Liberty High School in Peoria, Ariz.

Jackson’s NFL career included stops with the Buccaneers (1998), Seahawks (1999), Titans (2000), Packers (2002) and Dolphins (2003). After his NFL playing days, Jackson spent several seasons in the Arena Football League where he was a standout receiver and the AFL Rookie of the Year in 2000 with the L.A. Avengers. He helped the Philadelphia Soul to an Arena Bowl XXII championship in 2008, recording 140 receptions for 1,692 yards and 49 touchdowns.