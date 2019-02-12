Bears’ Taylor Gabriel on playing Lions: “Easy W”

Getty Images

Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel thinks Thanksgiving in Detroit should be no sweat.

Responding on Twitter to the news that the NFL is expecting to make Bears-Lions this year’s Thanksgiving game in Detroit, Gabriel wrote that the Bears will win.

“Easy W don’t worry,” Gabriel wrote.

Gabriel later deleted the tweet, likely when someone told him not to give the opponent easy bulletin-board material. But it’s easy to see why Gabriel is feeling so confident, as the Bears did sweep the Lions last season.