Bengals interviewing Todd Grantham on Tuesday

Getty Images

A report on Monday pegged Todd Grantham as the favorite to become the Bengals defensive coordinator and he’ll have his shot at making his case for the job on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Grantham is interviewing with the head coach Zac Taylor for the position. The Bengals also requested and were granted permission to speak to Rams cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant, although that may be a moot point if Grantham is both the leading candidate and impressive in his interview.

Grantham coached in the NFL from 1999-2009 and spent three years as the defensive coordinator in Cleveland. He’s spent the last decade working in the college ranks and spent the 2018 season running the defense for the University of Florida. He’s also worked at Georgia, Louisville and Mississippi State over that period.

The Bengals have added several assistants since hiring Taylor, including offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, who has been with the team since 2003, is staying on board.