Bengals interviewing Todd Grantham on Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2019, 11:47 AM EST
A report on Monday pegged Todd Grantham as the favorite to become the Bengals defensive coordinator and he’ll have his shot at making his case for the job on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Grantham is interviewing with the head coach Zac Taylor for the position. The Bengals also requested and were granted permission to speak to Rams cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant, although that may be a moot point if Grantham is both the leading candidate and impressive in his interview.

Grantham coached in the NFL from 1999-2009 and spent three years as the defensive coordinator in Cleveland. He’s spent the last decade working in the college ranks and spent the 2018 season running the defense for the University of Florida. He’s also worked at Georgia, Louisville and Mississippi State over that period.

The Bengals have added several assistants since hiring Taylor, including offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, who has been with the team since 2003, is staying on board.

8 responses to “Bengals interviewing Todd Grantham on Tuesday

  1. I am a Bengal fan and don’t know anything about him. Please help me if you are in the know…Have his defenses done well?? Does he make a difference?? So far Taylor’s hiring’s have not inspired any confidence at all.

  3. Grantham has a rep as a blitz-loving aggressive coach, which sounds fine in theory, but also an invite to blowouts if the opposing QB reads blitzes well and lights up a porous Bengals secondary. The defense has been in steady decline since Zimmer left to coach the Vikings and the usual drill of Mike Brown being unwilling to upgrade weaknesses via free agency.

  4. I wasn’t keen on the Jim Turner hiring – but I like Taylor’s staff so far. One thing has been crystal clear: Mike Brown is not calling the shots on the makeup of this coaching staff. Maybe you’d like to see more experience, but Marvin Lewis had plenty of experience, brought in coaches with experience, and ultimately didn’t get the job done.

    Tackle, Guard, Linebacker, and D-Tackle in the draft and free agency. The future is scary. I’d rather have some guarded optimism for the change in Cincy, than staring down the barrel of ML’s mediocrity for another year.

  6. I don’t think he is a good fit for the Bengals. He was DC in Cleveland in 2005-07. When he took over they were 11th in the league then dropped to 22 and then 21st before being fired. He was with the Florida Gators last season and they finished 28th in the nation. He’s 52, and seems a little too “Old School” for todays players.

  7. After 10 years in the NFL, he drops down to the next 10 years as a college coach at four different schools? The way the NFL recycles coaches? It doesn’t seem like there was much demand for his services.

