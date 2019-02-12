Betting odds have Dolphins as the favorites to draft Kyler Murray

Getty Images

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, is the most intriguing prospect in this year’s NFL draft. The intrigue may end with Murray in Miami.

The Dolphins are the betting favorites to draft Murray in April. (Yes, you can bet on which team will draft Murray.) The current odds have the Dolphins at +150 favorites.

After the Dolphins come the Cardinals, Giants and Jaguars, all at +500. The Raiders are at +600 and every other team is at +1200 or higher.

The Dolphins pick 13th overall, and most people seem to think Murray will be off the board by then. Miami may need to trade up to get Murray.