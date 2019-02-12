Betting odds have Dolphins as the favorites to draft Kyler Murray

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2019, 5:22 PM EST
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, is the most intriguing prospect in this year’s NFL draft. The intrigue may end with Murray in Miami.

The Dolphins are the betting favorites to draft Murray in April. (Yes, you can bet on which team will draft Murray.) The current odds have the Dolphins at +150 favorites.

After the Dolphins come the Cardinals, Giants and Jaguars, all at +500. The Raiders are at +600 and every other team is at +1200 or higher.

The Dolphins pick 13th overall, and most people seem to think Murray will be off the board by then. Miami may need to trade up to get Murray.

78 responses to “Betting odds have Dolphins as the favorites to draft Kyler Murray

  5. I hope Murray goes in the top 11. Just means a better player who is not a QB falls to the Packers at #12.

    This is a horrible draft for QB’s. But please do take a couple in the top 11. Let the actual quality players in this draft slide down a bit.

    If we all work together here we can get Josh Allen to slide to the Pack at #12 and T.J. Hockenson to slide to the Pack at #30.

    That would be a outstanding night one of the draft!

    #GoPackGo!🧀

  6. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    February 12, 2019 at 5:26 pm
    Please NO!

    A 5.9 QB in the NFL will not succeed for long, its almost as insane as drafting a converted WR to be your franchise QB for 7 years and then wondering why it didn’t work out.
    ————————————————

    But is it as insane as drafting a QB, converting him to WR and having him become the SB MVP?

  7. Considering how much Intelligence is supposedly in NFL front offices I am simply stunned anyone could possibly think a guy with this stature and overall weight can withstand the NFL pounding he is sure to take.

    Its mind blowing to most fans. I mean I wish the guy all the luck in the world but his chances of becoming a franchise QB are very very small!!!

  8. If you don’t value your $ take that bet. Fish won’t be drafting him at 13. I’ll bet the bank on that. They will much more likely be trading back for picks.

  9. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    February 12, 2019 at 5:26 pm
    Please NO!

    A 5.9 QB in the NFL will not succeed for long, its almost as insane as drafting a converted WR to be your franchise QB for 7 years and then wondering why it didn’t work out.

    ——————————
    Thats true to some degree, not totally. But also 5’9 guy, if it becomes clear that the qb gig wont work in the NFL, have successfully converted to WR and worked out ok.

  10. So instead of hearing “the pass was blocked” we’ll hear “the pass hit a lineman’s helmet”.

  11. A 3rd rounder maybe. Dude don’t seem like the brightest bulb in the room. An NFL we needs to be kinda quick thinking.

  17. vegaskid21 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    A 3rd rounder maybe. Dude don’t seem like the brightest bulb in the room. An NFL we needs to be kinda quick thinking.

    =================

    You don’t seem like the most qualified person to be consulting on that criteria.

  19. Kid will be.out for the season on the first drive in the first game he plays. if he is 5’9″ , they measured him with his helmet on. If he weighs over 135 pounds, they weighed him with his gear on.

  20. Kyler Murray WILL SUCCEED in the NFL because he has pocket presence, a strong arm and the ability to scramble and run. In fact, I see no way he will not succeed outside of injury! Unlike Pat White; Kyler Murray is muscular. That makes all the difference in the world.

  21. Murray will be intriguing to some teams as a 1st rd pick others I think he will be much lower on their boards. Obviously his height and weight isn’t ideal but that doesn’t mean he can’t be successful. Any team drafting him knows he will put on weight but that he will also need an athletic line to play behind so they can move the pocket around for him.

  22. But seriously, as Flores knew Jacoby Brissett and wants to export a little Patriot-Way to Miami, I’d give Jacoby a couple years starting, see how good he good become in a system built for him.

  24. “Allen is not sliding to #12”

    ==========

    Well, if teams start taking these crap QB’s in the top 11, stranger things have happened. I’m not saying I am counting on it.

    Hockensen is probably a top 20 pick now, but I do hope he also slides. I think he is good enough to take at #12, but I would rather get one of the EDGE rushers at 12 and hope T.J. slides to #30.

    Gute(Packers GM) might also move up. He has 10 picks to play with including 2 in the first round.

    My point was that the more QB’s taken high by stupid GM’s then more quality players that slide to better teams. This is the worst draft for QB’s I’ve seen since 2013.

    Gruden and Mayock will take a QB at #4😃

  25. freefromwhatyouare says:
    February 12, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    If we all work together here we can get Josh Allen to slide to the Pack at #12 and T.J. Hockenson to slide to the Pack at #30.

    – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

    Josh Allen isn’t falling to #12 (as much as I would love him to be drafted by the Packers). I doubt he makes it out of the top 5. He’s just too good.

  26. For all the comparisons to other shorter QBs like Brees and Wilson, there are also plenty of other 6’0″ QBs like Kellen Moore or Chase Daniel who aren’t good enough to be starting NFL QBs.

  28. I couldn’t agree more with streetyson, Brissett really makes the most sense for the Dolphins and I hope they trade for him. If they trade for Brissett they have 3 young guys to see who the backup is in Fales, Falk, and the other kid they signed who’s name escapes me.

  29. Will Miami change its name to the guppies? Seriously, that Dan Patrick interview should have ended any talk of a first round pick. When Vince young looks like a rocket surgeon next to you, it is really bad.

  31. I used to laugh when I’d see commercials or billboards about helping people with gambling addictions, but the more I read articles like this one, I realize some people really do have some serious problems. If your betting on whos getting drafted in what round, I think you need to get your priorities in check. Pretty sad.

  32. Would be shocked if anyone could produce data that suggested even a mild correlation between height and success as QB. The overwrought criticism of his height (one factor of many) is just dogmatism at this point.

  34. Murray will be fine. There’s not much of him to hit. He’s short and thick and can get down under contact. His initial acceleration is also probably the best ever for a QB (even better than Mike Vick & Lamar Jackson). If you try to play man against him he’ll shred you on the ground and he seems accurate enough with the football to shred zone. Excited to see what he can do.

  35. I don’t think there’s going to be a land rush for QBs in this year’s draft. Frankly, I’m not impressed by any of them. Very hard to imagine the Cardinals or Raiders drafting a QB. Hard to see Murray in a Giants uniform. And it’s hard to imagine Bruce Arians coming out of retirement for a roomie QB. Maybe Jacksonville? But for some reason, I just see Murray in a Dolphins uniform

  36. He will leave you high and dry at the first sign of adversity and go off to play baseball. Is that the guy you want to draft?

    As for the A’s they’ve figured out that he’s going for a shakedown. Hopefully they’re not dumb enough to fall for it.

  37. Normally, I’d agree with most of the sentiments above. But Murray is a different case. This guy was better than Mayfield at OU. He’s been playing behind NFL sized o-linemen already. I’d draft him way before that tOSU fraud. This is a terrible draft for QB’s period.

  39. Miami Dolphins +150
    Arizona Cardinals +500
    New York Giants +500
    Jacksonville Jaguars +500
    Oakland Raiders +600
    Washington Redskins +1200
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200
    Cincinnati Bengals +1400
    Denver Broncos +1400
    Pittsburgh Steelers +1400

    If I were gonna bet this and looking to score big I would take a shot on Tennessee and San Diego. Funny on the same site they have his over/under set at -200 for pick 9.5 or higher. While 4 of their top 5 betting favorites have picks before that (Raiders also do have the two later picks).

  42. I agree with one of the posters…I wouldn’t get that excited but hey, people love heavy QB drafts even if 3 of 5 end up underwhelming. Last year, for instance, wasn’t 1983. But everyone got excited. 2018 plays out…yeah.

    But I don’t care that the guy is 5’9″. Who cares. Smaller QBs have proven that is a 1970s prototype that proves scouts aren’t that great. Hate to draw the comparison (and I really do) but it is like Moneyball. Everyone quit or got fired for traditional scouting and the team made it to the ALCS. Games change. As the NFL starts to adopt NCAA offenses (at a much faster speed) this whole notion of pocket passers has to go away. Half the rules allowing the defense to play already have.

  43. I’ve seen a couple reports stating that the texting rumor mill around league front offices – most ALL offices see him as LATE round 1 at best, more mid round 2.

    Talking heads that aren’t mock draft shills – say 3rd or later.

    Only takes one team to fall in love but GM’s just aren’t seeing this kid as a franchise QB you go up and grab early.

  47. dieselguy19 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 5:38 pm
    If you don’t value your $ take that bet. Fish won’t be drafting him at 13. I’ll bet the bank on that. They will much more likely be trading back for picks.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Do not underestimate Grier’s status as “the man” instead of adviser and Ross’ need to feel excitement. I would not draft the kid before round 3 under any circumstances but I can’t rule out Grier wanting a “splash move” like moving up to draft Murray.

  48. Please Miami draft the young man, set your franchise back another 7 years (Ryan Tannehill – franchise QB). Please, please pass on one of the defensive studs!

  49. streetyson says:

    February 12, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    But seriously, as Flores knew Jacoby Brissett and wants to export a little Patriot-Way to Miami, I’d give Jacoby a couple years starting, see how good he good become in a system built for him
    ——-
    You don’t have a couple years with Brissett to figure it out if you trade for him. He’s in the last yr of his deal so you only have 2 choices, 1 extend him right away and hope he takes a deal on the low end for a starter or 2 you play out the season and see how he performs. If he plays like a good starter your either stuck franchise tagging him/working out a deal that starts at the franchise tender or watching him go somewhere else in free agency.

  51. The Dolphins were already unwatchable, this seals it completely if Murray is selected. Worst NFL Prospect at QB since Geno (both Toretta and Smith)

    Just say no, or fire your GM for considering this pick.

  53. kingbags says:
    February 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm
    Murray will be fine. There’s not much of him to hit. He’s short and thick and can get down under contact. His initial acceleration is also probably the best ever for a QB (even better than Mike Vick & Lamar Jackson). If you try to play man against him he’ll shred you on the ground and he seems accurate enough with the football to shred zone. Excited to see what he can do.

    —-

    What KoolAid are you drinking? What an imagination! Trent Richardson was a can’t miss too.

  54. dolphan13 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 6:56 pm
    No way Miami takes Murray. The plan is 0-16. Then Tua. Gonna draft D and O lineman. Linebackers.
    =========

    As a Pats fan I pray they do this and draft Tua. He is terrible. Did you see him in the national championship game against an actual defense. Dude was lost in the sauce. Sure he looked good against the Citadel, lmfao, but he is Tim Tebow against nfl competition

  57. Well then, if that happens, here’s another good bet: NE will become the first reigning NFL Champion to lose to a 5′-9″ rookie QB. Why? Because Miami is the only team to have a winning record at home against Tom Brady.

  59. This isn’t a QB you take high in the draft and you definitely don’t trade up to get him. I like the kid but an NFL QB he is not. I think this hype is a lot of smokescreen to get a team to take him too high which would be in the 1st round. His best option would be to increase the A’s offer and go play baseball. Get rich and keep your health, that body wont take many hits from JJ Watt and Donald.

  62. For all the comparisons to other shorter QBs like Brees and Wilson, there are also plenty of other 6’0″ QBs like Kellen Moore or Chase Daniel who aren’t good enough to be starting NFL QBs.

    ******************************************************************************************

    There are also a lot of tall QBs that are not good enough.

  63. Is a first time new head coach going to tie his future to a 5’10” QB who’ has no charisma and isn’t a natural leader. No. Miami will pass on him because there are better options next year.

  64. I like the guy who said if you think he’s too small you can always convert him into a wide receiver. Really? How about just getting a guy that can play the position to start with?

  65. I like the Fins trading their #13 back to Philly for #25 and getting a 2nd rounder for doing it. Also trade their pro bowl corner for pick(s) and loose Rashad Jones if possible.

  69. Cant wait until he proves everyone wrong. It.shall.be.glorious. Just like AD year after year…just like Baker…

    Sooners love serving crow and everyone here apparently loves eating it.

  70. Miami has bigger needs than a QB who’ll get tossed like a toy, someone should show Murray the video of Pat White getting knocked out.

  72. Yeah, I could see Miami taking him in the 5th or 6th round after he falls due to being a 5’8″, 170lb QB. No one is taking him in the 1st round though, nor does any NFL GM’s have him with a 1st round grade. 5’8″, 170lb QB’s dont grade out well in the NFL.

  73. Hopefully Grier passes on Murray, there’s too many glaring issues with this team to waste a 1st rd draft on an undersized albeit athletic young QB who will not stay healthy in this league very long.
    They have Luke Falk & David Fales to get us to the 2020 draft where a better QB class is waiting.
    I’m not knocking his height as much as his weight – they say 205-ish….looks lighter to me & looks like a smaller Lamar Jackson with better QB skills that will be one solid hit from IR!
    Use the pick where desperately needed – DE, OL or LB !

  74. re vegaskid21: “A 3rd rounder maybe. Dude don’t seem like the brightest bulb in the room. An NFL we needs to be kinda quick thinking.”

    I’d rather have a converted WR who IMO thinks too much. Oh, wait…

    Kyler is marginally smarter than Lamar J

    re David Apollos sayFebruary 12, 2019 at 6:14 pm
    “Kyler Murray WILL SUCCEED in the NFL because he has pocket presence, a strong arm and the ability to scramble and run. In fact, I see no way he will not succeed outside of injury! Unlike Pat White; Kyler Murray is muscular. That makes all the difference in the world.”

    The League figured out St Timothy, Vince Young, & Manzell; It will figure out Lamar, Baker, & Kyler.

    p.s. Mahomes & Russell W are different than Kyler as they played middle infoeld where you have to the throw from different angle

  75. Lets be honest about the phins drafting Kyler. Flores & O’Shea came from Foxboro where they had Brady.

    Caldwell worked in Detroit w/ Stafford & Indy w/ Peyton.

    Surely, I’m not the only who sees a pattern?

  76. So… We should take this info to be true??

    Even though this comes from the same oddsmakers that favored:
    Alabama to with the CFP Championship
    The Chiefs to be in the Super Bowl
    Michigan State and Virginia to be NCAA basketball FInal

    No thanks – that’s enough bad advice to make me wanna keep my money!

  77. comatose w/ common sense says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:31 am
    Lets be honest about the phins drafting Kyler. Flores & O’Shea came from Foxboro where they had Brady.

    Caldwell worked in Detroit w/ Stafford & Indy w/ Peyton.

    >>>Coaches didn’t work with Peyton the smart ones just sit back obsereved and hung on to his coattails for the ride!!!!! Peyton forgot more that Caldwell will ever know about football.

  78. Going back over 20yrs but leaving out last years QB class(just because they don’t have enough time in the NFL yet) Heisman trophy winning QBs don’t fare well in the NFL!

    Maroita
    Winston
    Manziel
    RGIII
    Newton
    Bradford
    Tebow
    Leinart
    White
    Palmer
    Crouch
    Weinke
    Wuerffel

