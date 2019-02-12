Bills sign Spencer Long, re-sign Lafayette Pitts

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2019, 12:28 PM EST
Offensive lineman Spencer Long was released by the Jets last week, but it didn’t take him long to find a new job and he won’t have to leave the AFC East to report for duty.

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they have signed Long to a three-year deal. Long’s signing comes after General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott talked about wanting to upgrade the team’s offensive line this offseason.

Long played center and left guard for the Jets last season and didn’t have a particularly strong year, but the Bills have guard John Miller and center Ryan Groy set for free agency next month so they may be in need of both quality and quantity.

The Bills also announced that they have re-signed defensive back Lafayette Pitts to a one-year deal. Pitts was set for restricted free agency after playing in all 16 games last season.

  1. Groy was an unmitigated disaster last season. If long can be better than one of the worst Ol in all of football, hes welcome.

    In the end, this is likely a signing more in line with Groys original role with the team. A veteran, multipurpose backup OL to stabilize things if a starter goes down.

  3. I usually get upset when I see one of my former Jets sign with a division rival, but this dude was absolutely terrible; I’m not sorry to see him go. I don’t know if it was just a matter of him not being fully recovered from the injury in Washington, but he was not close to what the organization hoped he would be. Hence, cutting his deal short after one year. As a matter of fact, I hope we’re lining up against him next season.

  4. robkeezy says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:04 pm
    I usually get upset when I see one of my former Jets sign with a division rival, but this dude was absolutely terrible; I’m not sorry to see him go. I don’t know if it was just a matter of him not being fully recovered from the injury in Washington, but he was not close to what the organization hoped he would be. Hence, cutting his deal short after one year. As a matter of fact, I hope we’re lining up against him next season.
    ——————————————————–
    No worries. I’m sure he’s elated to be gone too.

  9. joetoronto says:

    February 12, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    You know you suck when your hero QB lost 4 of 4 Super Bowls.

    Just lose baby.
    ________________________________________________________________________________
    You know you suck when you live in Toronto, have no NFL team, never will, your team is the Raiders who have a 25 million per year bust QB in Carr, and your team has no home stadium to play in. Just lose baby.

  11. I don’t think some of you understand that Jets fans aren’t ripping on the Bills this guy was legitimately horrible. He almost got Darnold killed with his snaps at center and when we moved him to LG he was even worse.

