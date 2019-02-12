Bills sign Spencer Long, re-sign Lafayette Pitts

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Spencer Long was released by the Jets last week, but it didn’t take him long to find a new job and he won’t have to leave the AFC East to report for duty.

The Bills announced on Tuesday that they have signed Long to a three-year deal. Long’s signing comes after General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott talked about wanting to upgrade the team’s offensive line this offseason.

Long played center and left guard for the Jets last season and didn’t have a particularly strong year, but the Bills have guard John Miller and center Ryan Groy set for free agency next month so they may be in need of both quality and quantity.

The Bills also announced that they have re-signed defensive back Lafayette Pitts to a one-year deal. Pitts was set for restricted free agency after playing in all 16 games last season.