Cardinals announce hirings of Don Shumpert, Rusty McKinney

The Cardinals announced the hiring of two assistant coaches Tuesday. Don Shumpert will join the coaching staff as a participant of the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship, while Arizona is adding Rusty McKinney as a defensive assistant.

McKinney spent the past three seasons as a defensive quality control coach with the Dolphins.

Before joining the Dolphins, McKinney worked as an intern for two seasons with the Browns and spent five years coaching at Bentley University.

Shumpert arrives in Arizona after working as an offensive assistant last year with the Giants.

Shumpert, a former receiver who spent time with the Bears and Chiefs, served as a graduate assistant for two seasons at his alma mater, the University of Iowa. He assisted with the receivers and with special teams.