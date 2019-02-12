Cardinals have no choice but to prop up Josh Rosen

On the surface, it makes no sense for any team to publicly limit its draft options. For teams with a young potential franchise quarterback in place, it makes plenty of sense to throw water on speculation that the young potential franchise quarterback could be supplanted by another young potential franchise quarterback.

And so the Arizona Cardinals, amid speculation fueled by their new head coach’s stated interest in making Kyler Murray the first pick in the draft from weeks before he became the coach of the team that earned the first pick in the draft, had no choice but to shout down the notion that Murray could be picked with Josh Rosen on the roster. Even if the Cardinals, as they absolutely should, plan to fully explore whether to draft Murray, they must stand firmly behind Rosen in the event that the Cardinals decide not to take Murray or any other quarterback with the first pick in the draft.

Without a clear and direct “I’m not going to be the Alabama coach”-type statement, Rosen becomes undermined, both during the pre-draft process and after it. Even if the Cardinals decide, after looking into whether Murray should be the first overall pick, to not select someone else to potentially replace Rosen, weeks of guesswork about whether the Cardinals are truly committed to Rosen could impact Rosen’s development, by shaking his confidence or creating questions among teammates, or both.

That’s why owner Michael Bidwill said what he said. It’s why coach Kliff Kingsbury said what he said. It’s why the team’s official Twitter account trumpeted the development with #fake news-style derision. If, for whatever reason, the Cardinals decide not to take Murray or any other quarterback, they can’t afford to let Rosen and the rest of the roster wonder from now until late April whether or not he’s truly the guy.

Still, it would be foolish for the Cardinals to refuse to consider Murray simply because they have Rosen. A year ago, the Cardinals didn’t know that Murray would emerge as a potential franchise quarterback. They now do, and they owe it to the future of the franchise to ask the tough questions about whether Murray has more of an upside than Rosen.

Until they decide to take Murray, however, the Cardinals have no reason to throw Rosen under the bus. If, however, Murray wows the scouts and emerges as the best option to lead the Cardinals in a division that suddenly has become one of the most difficult in the NFL to navigate, the Cardinals need to be ready to make the same kind of dispassionate decision about Rosen that every NFL team makes when determining the contours of its roster and setting its starting lineup.

And if the Cardinals in late April eventually have to eat their own words from mid-February, so be it. The consolation prize will be that they will believe they’ve upgraded at the most important position in football. If the price for doing so is being regarded by some as being untruthful, so be it. Every NFL team is untruthful at some time or another, since the bests interests of the team from time to time demand it.

52 responses to “Cardinals have no choice but to prop up Josh Rosen

  2. Ha – let’s undermine the team who actually like their guy.

    Murray is a MASSIVE risk. 5’9”, 8” hands, already has a baseball contract

    No thanks

  3. Rosen was disliked by his teammates at UCLA and now Arizona. He is arrogant, major diva but talented. Cards will likely give him another year. Rosen had a terrible offensive line during his rookie season.

  4. I say draft Murray and let them battle it out. With two first round QB’s on the roster their odds of one of them becoming that franchise guy is increased dramatically! Or they could both be busts. Honestly sounds like something Gruden would do…

  5. The Cardinals would be far smarter to trade that #1 and get a few lower picks that they can use to fix all the other holes they have. The team is a mess that no QB can fix on his own.

  6. This is why all these genius front office types are all the same….last year Rosen was a steal, now they want to replace him with a 5’9” QB?

    Let me help you Cardinals….keep Rosen,draft best player available….there is no QB worth the 1rst pick.

    Your welcome.

  8. I would be enraged beyond reason if I was a Cardinals fan and they drafted Murray with the 1st overall pick

  10. If……you are the Cardinals, how do you NOT draft Kyler Murray. He could very well turn out to be the real deal very easily.

  11. I don’t like Rosen but you thinking that somehow Murray is a true franchise quarterback is ludicrous.

  12. Time to face the facts. When Josh Rosen was drafted last, he was drafted to be the franchise QB by the onwer and GM. Firing a coach after one year was tolerable since the team never jelled from day one. The Cards never play noticeablly better during the season. I doubt Bidwell and Keim have the guts to guts to draft another QB in the first 3 rounds. That would like be admitting they made a mistake in Rosen. Rosen was inconsistent, but not a complete failure. He had some flashes. Also the OL play was terrible. Besides I believe Glennon has another year on his contract. Starting in round 4, the Cards may look at another QB as insurance if Kingsbury thinks that QB can play his style.

  14. I can’t wait read a year from now how it was foolish for the cardinals or whoever picks murry to draft him after only 1 year of college football when he does not live up to the hype and all the questions about his height and stature turn out to be true. and make no mistake he does not get any just a rookie or he went to a bad team excuses should he flop. you guys have made him out to be the next big thing and he seems to have embraced by not trying stop or slow down the hype train.

  15. Josh Rosen looks like he can be a great QB. If I’m a cardinals fan, and they pass up on bosa, quinnen, or Allen to draft murray I’d be extremely disappointed.

  16. No one has 5’8″ 170lb Murray as the best option in the draft nor a 1st round pick. Likewise no NFL GM is going to waste a #1 overall pick on a 5’8″, 170lb QB. No NFL exec worth his weight has a 5’8″, 170lb QB as having more upside than a 6’4″, 220LB QB who can, you know, actually PASS the ball.

    It is time to give it up…..

  20. Aside from the fact that Murray nor any other QB this year is even close to worthy of the first pick…..you could put Murray, Brady , Brees, Rivers, Rodgers, Unitas, any other QB behind that Cardinal offensive line, and they would have gotten chewed to pieces faster than you can say David Carr. Understand many folks hate who’ve never taken the hits Rosen has will always hate his guts, but give him a decent line and a creative coach….then see what happens.

  21. Im getting tired of hearing about very baby players. It’s a job. If they bring someone else to compete with you then do your best to beat them and win the job. Only the best players should play. I’d have no problem drafting two quarterbacks very high and make them battle it out. Best case scenario youll have a starting qbs for a back up for 4 years on a rookie wage scale.

  22. Rosen’s comments post draft last year did him no favours. People think Baker Mayfield is arrogant? Baker has a good mix of humour in there and was also able to back up his talking.
    Rosen? Not so much. Still, if the Cardinals take Murray, perhaps who ever “wins the back-up job” (copyright Hue Jackson) will seek a trade.

  23. Kingsbury saying he would take Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray “with the first pick of the draft if I could,” News flash, HE CAN’T. Boss says NO

  24. If the Cardinals were like the Houston Texans a few years back, when they had a solid team but needing a quarterback, they should draft a quarterback. The Cardinals instead need to rebuild its roster. They can either trade down to get additional picks or use the first pick for a solid defensive player or an offensive lineman, running back or wide receiver.

  25. Arizona Cardinals is the same team that just fired their coach after 1 season. So why are they shocked that people feel they might replace their Quarterback after 1 season?

  26. Rosen is not the guy, not a difference maker that they desperately need! New coach knows that, his guy will be there! I say draft Murray! Rosen can either have his feelings hurt or compete at a higher Level and win the job.

  27. Then there is the notion that a team should never minimize a players value who is under contract for trade market purposes.

    I’ve never been a fan of teams doing things like what the old Browns did when they benched former #1 pick Tim Couch (who lead the Browns to the playoffs the year prior to his benching). If you have an idea that the guy isn’t working out for you. Create a trade market for him or at least try to move him before you let everyone in the league know his actual worth to your team.

  28. 1. the Cardinals were a garbage team in 2018 so it’s not surprising that a ROOKIE QB had a bad ROOKIE season

    2. Jarred Goff, Carson Wentz, Mitch Trubisky all had bad first seasons and much better second seasons.

    3. if you really think Rosen is a bust after 1 year then the GM should be fired. Paxton Lynch got 3 years. For a first round pick to be that big a bust that you want to get rid of him after 1 year means he’s as bad as … Nathan Peterman.

    It’s pretty obvious you stay with Rosen … unless you hate him and get a good trade offer,

  30. I remember when the Rams hired Sean McVay and people were questioning it when McVay sounded like he was “propping up” Jared Goff. Goff, like Rosen, was coming off his rookie season and many of us were calling Goff a bust. Rosen is an elite QB. If he were in this draft, he’d have a good chance of being drafted #1 overall. Troy Aikman went 0-11 as a starter his rookie year, and Peyton Manning 3-13 his first year. It’s not like rookie QB’s who join really bad teams, just come in a dominate from day one, but if you watch their progress throughout the season, you can see the progress. Rosen has the Tom Brady type NFL skill set, while Murray has more of a RG3 type college skill set. The Cardinals have the #1 pick this year, so they don’t need any smokescreens.

  32. “A year ago, the Cardinals didn’t know that Murray would emerge as a potential franchise quarterback.”

    If that doesn’t tell you all you need to know about his ability to be a franchise QB then nothing else will.

    Don’t buy the hype.

  33. “I want to be the winningest QB in NFL history. I want to win the most games and most championships. I’d say six titles, but if Tom Brady gets six, I’ll say seven”

  34. Forget about Kyler Murray. If the Cards draft a QB it will be Haskins at #1 overall. Does anyone,even Keim & Bidwell, really think Rosen is better than Haskins?

  35. A great billboard for the 2019 Cardinals season would be Kingsbury and Keim on either side of Josh Rosen, propping him up like “Weekend at Bernie’s”.

  36. directdriver says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:09 am
    I’m really tired of hearing about this Murray guy.
    ———–
    Well he won the Heisman last year & it’s draft season so you should probably get over it. Plenty of hype & speculation to go around for all the prospects.

  37. While I am bored with the term “fake news” (news isn’t fake just because someone doesn’t like the message) you’re spot on here Florio. Listen, I didn’t like Rosen in the draft. I didn’t care his comments after the draft. I have been even less impressed by his play on the field, and that is even acknowledging that he didn’t have much around him.

    People may not like it but the game is to win, not coddle egos. Could this potentially erode confidence? Yes, but so could watching his own tape. Cards have no choice but to spin, and I don’t fault them for that. I will if they don’t make the right choices and stay at the bottom of the league.

  39. objectivefbfan says: “While I am bored with the term “fake news” (news isn’t fake just because someone doesn’t like the message) you’re spot on here Florio.”
    ===================

    It’s absolutely ‘Fake News’ in that the media is trying to CREATE a story out of a throwaway line from a coach about a player they were facing the next game.

    Bill Belichick praised Jared Goff back in 2016: “You just have to respect the talent and the skill that Goff has. You can certainly see that, particularly in this game against New Orleans. He’s a very, very talented player with a great arm and the ability to make a lot of throws.”

    According to media, I guess Bill is ready to trade Tom Brady for Jared Goff, right?

  40. Fortune favors the Bold. Rosen may be fine as the Cards qb. If they really want Murray, they should make the moves to make it happen. Chiefs were bold when the traded up for Mahomes. Now they are set at qb for the next decade.

  41. Is this a rerun? Arguing about if Rosen is better than a short kid from Oklahoma who isn’t a prototypical QB. I swear I remember this from last year.

  42. Despite the hire of Kingsbury, the Cardinals are in full disarray. Kingsbury won’t last long and he is just a feeble attempt by the Cardinals to find a fake Sean McVay. Won’t work.

    Wilks got a raw deal from Cardinals management and I hope he get another chance somewhere else down the road.

    Josh Rosen had better pan out.

  44. “they can’t afford to let Rosen and the rest of the roster wonder from now until late April whether or not he’s truly the guy.”

    Why not? How can they “not afford” this? They’re the worst team in the NFL by an order of magnitude and a complete train-wreck of a franchise. How could they be worse? Bueller? Florio? ANYBODY?

  45. If I’m taking a QB at #1 it’s Haskins. The player who played in an NFL style offense and threw the ball consistently. Not the 5’9″ wunder kid who looked disinterested and petulant on the Dan Patrick show.

  47. “He is arrogant, major diva but talented.”
    _________________

    The iffy part of that statement–and where much of the problem lies–is the talent. He was a very good college QB but there are lots of guys who are good in college. Across the board all the scouts put him well behind Mayfield and Darnold and most tellingly he ended up being drafted behind a project player with accuracy issues in Josh Allen and very few were surprised. That says a lot when his main strength was being “NFL-ready” yet somebody far rougher was STILL roundly believed to be a better use of a top 10 pick.

  51. The smartest thing the Cards could do is trade the #1 pick and get additional picks which would allow them to upgrade several positions while giving Rosen another year.

    But, if they were smart, they probably wouldn’t have the #1 pick, so there’s that.

  52. So come April, Josh Rosen will:
    A. Say he’s going to make the Cardinals pay for drafting Murray
    B. Say he’s going to make all the doubters pay for suggesting that the Cardinal take Murray

    and will then stink it up September -December

