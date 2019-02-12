Chiefs DBs coach Emmitt Thomas announces retirement

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive backs coach Emmitt Thomas is retiring, the team announced Tuesday.

Thomas, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, played in the NFL for 13 seasons and coached for 38. He spent 22 years with the Chiefs — nine as a coach and 13 as a player.

“I have been blessed and honored to be a part of the NFL for the last 51 years,” Thomas said in a statement. “My journey started in Kansas City, and by the grace of God I am able to end my NFL career here as well. I would like to thank the Hunt family and the Chiefs organization for all that they have done for me in my special days here in Kansas City. It has been a privilege to work alongside the great coaches that have come through this building. Having the opportunity to coach so many talented young men in my time as a coach has been one of my greatest gifts. Additionally, I’d like to thank the Bidwill family and Coach Jim Hanifan for giving me my first NFL coaching job in St. Louis as well as Coach Walt Hicklin who introduced me to coaching at the University of Central Missouri back in 1979. I love Kansas City and this fan base and can’t thank them enough for all the support they have given me in my time here as a player and a coach.”

Thomas’ departure leaves another opening for the Chiefs to fill.