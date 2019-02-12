Chris Thompson: We know it’s probably not going to happen for Alex Smith this year

Getty Images

A report that Washington is planning to play without quarterback Alex Smith during the 2019 season was dismissed as “nonsense” by team president Bruce Allen last month.

Allen couldn’t rule Smith in for next season, however, and one of Smith’s teammates believes the compound leg fracture that Smith suffered will push any possible return to 2020. Running back Chris Thompson doesn’t sound like he knows anything for sure, but, unlike Allen, is willing to admit that planning for life without Smith seems the logical course of action right now.

“We know and understand that it’s probably not going to happen that we have him this year,” Thompson said, via NBC Sports Washington.

There have been talks with Josh Johnson about signing a new deal with the team, but Colt McCoy is set up as the likely No. 1 unless Smith’s recovery takes a rapid turn for the best. Should there be a move that bumps McCoy down a rung, it would be a clear sign that Thompson’s view is on the money.