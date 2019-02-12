Darrell Bevell: No “big, bold statements” about how Lions offense will look

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2019, 5:43 AM EST
Getty Images

The Lions have a new offensive coordinator this year and Darrel Bevell is still figuring out how he’ll put the unit’s pieces together in 2019.

He knows that quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kerryon Johnson will be in leading roles, but is otherwise asking position coaches to put together tape on players that shows “how we can push them to get better and the best way to use these guys in our offense.” When that’s done, Bevell said he’ll have a better idea of how everything will come together.

“I hope it’s one that scores points,” Bevell said, via the Detroit News. “That’s the first thing we need to do. But right now, it’s still something we’re trying to build. It’s easy to say what we want to do in the run game, what we want to do in the pass game, but we need to build around our players. We’re going to do what Kerryon does well, we’re going to do what our wide receivers do well, what Matthew does well. At this point, to make big, bold statements, it’s a little bit early because we need to discover a little bit more about our personnel.”

Stafford is coming off a down year and Bevell said that he’s talked with the quarterback about “stretching him a little bit” in hopes of better results this season. Whatever other pieces fall into place, the chances of a serious improvement on offense won’t look so good if Stafford’s not in better form this time around.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Darrell Bevell: No “big, bold statements” about how Lions offense will look

  3. Take it from a long time Viking fan: Bevell isn’t going to take the Lions offense anywhere. He is a very mediocre OC. You Detroit fans will be disappointed.

  6. Designing the offense around the strengths and capabilities of your players sounds good, but just running one pick play after another and mixing in the run at odd times seems to be the most effective strategy these days.

  10. A lot of people are giving Bevell grief for the offense in Minnesota. That Offense was run by Childress. Bevell has been to two SB’S and has won one. Yes the goal line pass was a mistake but rumor has it Carroll had Bevelle do that because he wanted Wilson to be the SB MVP.

  11. il duce says:
    February 12, 2019 at 5:49 am
    They wasted Stafford’s career by not surrounding him with better talent

    Yeah, Calvin Johnson couldn’t play at all, and Eric Ebron sure looked worse catching Andrew Luck’s passes this year didn’t he?

  12. As long as it’s not 3rd and 10 plays requiring 12 yards of jukes and dodging tackles to get a first down. We don’t have Barry Sanders anymore, and teams are onto that one anyway for the last 10 years.

  13. il duce says:
    February 12, 2019 at 5:49 am
    They wasted Stafford’s career by not surrounding him with better talent

    ————————

    If you mean O-line and RB, then yes. If you meant WR or even TE, he’s had plenty of talent there.

  14. v2787 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 6:44 am
    Take it from a long time Viking fan: Bevell isn’t going to take the Lions offense anywhere. He is a very mediocre OC. You Detroit fans will be disappointed.

    ——————-

    Your offense under Bevell was pretty good in 2009, and that wasn’t all old man Favre either.

  15. Here is the Bevell game plan….

    1 min before kickoff, put on blindfold.

    During the first half, run scripted plays, mostly trying to establish the run.
    Having successfully run the ball, he will abandon any strategic use of play action on key 3rd and short downs…choosing to mostly go empty backfield.

    In the second half, the play calls that worked well in the first half will be scratched from the play book. See, Bevell prefers to be sneaky (ie: idiotic) and try to outwit the defense. He prefers the “you know that I know that you know that I know that you know that I know” game plan…and sticks to the plays that didn’t work in the first half…since why would the defense think he would call those plays again (again…trying to be sneaky).

    His goal is to be as aggressive as possible to be within 1 TD with 2 mins left in the game…then put all the pressure on his QB to pull the game out, or on his defense to keep the other team from scoring. He will be given enough talent to win most games easily…but will still choose to play not to lose instead of playing to win.

    His KPI is how many games did they lose by less than 7 points…because in Bevell’s mind…those count as wins.

  16. Good luck. Stafford has done nothing but lose big games his entire career, even when he had hall of fame talent like Calvin Johnson on his team. The second Stafford feels big-game pressure, he folds up like a cheap suit. The garbage-time stat padding for Stafford is a real thing. His stats in the first half of games are terrible. Kerryon Johnson looked really good last season, until like every Lions running back not named Barry he got hurt and stayed hurt. If Kerryon can carry it 20 times a game and stay upright for at least 12 games, they might have a chance. Putting it all on Stafford, they’ll win no more than 6 games because he’s not good enough to carry an offense.

  17. Run, run, pass. Dink, dunk, dink, dunk.

    There is your offense Seattle. It’s called Martyball 2.0. Heck, to mix it up a little when losing in the fourth quarter of a playoff game, sometimes Schottenheimer even goes run, run, run.

  19. Bevell is a decent coach who will be forever haunted by that Super Bowl call…

    If the Lions are ever smart enough to draft a RB in the first round, they could actually be pretty good.

  20. NinersFan1973 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 11:40 am

    If the Lions are ever smart enough to draft a RB in the first round, they could actually be pretty good.

    ————————-

    With Kerryon here, there are a lot more pressing needs than RB at this point to worry about with your first round pick.

  21. your6ringsaremeaninglessnow says:
    February 12, 2019 at 11:32 am

    Lions will sweep the Vike pretenders next year.

    ———————

    They should have higher aspirations than that! 😉

  26. “….Darrel Bevell is still figuring out how he’ll put the unit’s pieces together in 2019.”

    Go figure….it only took two years to figure how to incorporate Jimmy Graham into the playbook.

  27. on the outside they look like they are going to be the same or worse than last year. They should bring Golden Tate back. And wasn’t Darrell bevel that guy that made the fatal decision to throw against the patriots in the Super Bowl? and what did he do for the vikings?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!