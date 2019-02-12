Eagles have a decision to make as Nelson Agholor enters his fifth year

Getty Images

The Eagles took wide receiver Nelson Agholor in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft, and last year they picked up his fifth-year option for 2019. But that doesn’t mean he’ll play for the Eagles this year.

Agholor has a base salary of $9.387 million this season, but the Eagles can cut him and choose not to pay him a thing. And given that the Eagles are very short on cap space, that might be the best option.

Another option is extending him on a long-term contract that reduces his cap hit in 2019 but gives him more money over the length of the contract. It remains to be seen just how big a deal the Eagles would give a receiver who has never managed even 800 receiving yards in a season in his four-year career, however.

One way or another, NJ.com refers to it as “highly unlikely” that Agholor plays the 2019 season on that $9.387 million salary. The Eagles will either decide to extend him or move on.