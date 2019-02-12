Eagles have a decision to make as Nelson Agholor enters his fifth year

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2019, 12:28 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles took wide receiver Nelson Agholor in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft, and last year they picked up his fifth-year option for 2019. But that doesn’t mean he’ll play for the Eagles this year.

Agholor has a base salary of $9.387 million this season, but the Eagles can cut him and choose not to pay him a thing. And given that the Eagles are very short on cap space, that might be the best option.

Another option is extending him on a long-term contract that reduces his cap hit in 2019 but gives him more money over the length of the contract. It remains to be seen just how big a deal the Eagles would give a receiver who has never managed even 800 receiving yards in a season in his four-year career, however.

One way or another, NJ.com refers to it as “highly unlikely” that Agholor plays the 2019 season on that $9.387 million salary. The Eagles will either decide to extend him or move on.

34 responses to “Eagles have a decision to make as Nelson Agholor enters his fifth year

  2. No it won’t tell who was complaining. That writer was a nobody and took the very few questionable facts and made them 25 times bigger then they really were. Most Eagles fans never heard of him. That speaks volumes. Agholar was drafted as a wideout but has turned into a very good slot receiver and also a real team player.
    That writer tried to hit with one big bogus shot and now he is a pariah in a huge demographic Eagles fan base area which includes all of Pennsylvania, half of New Jersey and most of Delaware plus Eagles fans all over the country. What a fool.

  5. He has been very consistent the past 2 seasons. His catching ability and YAC have continued to improve as well. His problem is a QB that doesn’t look his way often enough and chooses to force the ball to his BFF. Cheaper to restructure his deal and let Tate move-on. Eagles have a bunch of WRs on the bench that didn’t do much when given the chance.

  rccltd says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:40
    demographic Eagles fan base area which includes all of Pennsylvania, half of New Jersey and most of Delaware plus Eagles fans all over the country.

    Huge fan base? Since when does the eagles have fans outside of Pennsylvania?

  rccltd says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:40 pm
    No it won’t tell who was complaining. That writer was a nobody and took the very few questionable facts and made them 25 times bigger then they really were. Most Eagles fans never heard of him. That speaks volumes. Agholar was drafted as a wideout but has turned into a very good slot receiver and also a real team player.
    That writer tried to hit with one big bogus shot and now he is a pariah in a huge demographic Eagles fan base area which includes all of Pennsylvania, half of New Jersey and most of Delaware plus Eagles fans all over the country. What a fool.

    —————

    Wow…thin-skinned much? No doubt it was a pot-stirring article and I question the writer’s motives, too. But there’s usually fire where there’s smoke. *Someone* was complaining, albeit mildly. Do you mean to suggest that nobody complained? Even Wentz himself acknowledged the possible validity of some of the complaints. Unless you were in the locker room this year and last, then you don’t know which “facts” from his article were “questionable” and neither do I.

    And it most certainly could be Agholor. Of all the pass-catchers on the roster, he’s the one who thrived more under Foles than under Wentz. Also, his record as a team player is not exactly spotless. He has done his share of griping in the past, though the happy memory of 2017 seems to have wiped memories of those days away, they did happen.

  Jordan says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:55 pm
    “rccltd says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:40
    demographic Eagles fan base area which includes all of Pennsylvania, half of New Jersey and most of Delaware plus Eagles fans all over the country.”

    Huge fan base? Since when does the eagles have fans outside of Pennsylvania?
    ——–
    Eagles fan out here in northern California. I know 4 other eagles fans at my gym, alone. And that was before their super bowl victory. I’m sure there’s a few more bandwagon fans since then.

  11. ^ Since when do the Eagles have fans outside of eastern PA? Remember, Pennsylvania has 2 NFL teams…..

  February 12, 2019 at 12:40
    demographic Eagles fan base area which includes all of Pennsylvania, half of New Jersey and most of Delaware plus Eagles fans all over the country.”

    Huge fan base? Since when does the eagles have fans outside of Pennsylvania?
    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    Count D.C. in there too, the team is so bad, there are birds nests everywhere. Throw in the fact, that not all of the 30,000 green jerseys that show up in Fedex Field are from the North, maybe 10,000 per Washington home games vs the Eagles don’t drive more than 40 miles to get there.

  vikings1234 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:08 pm
    ^ Since when do the Eagles have fans outside of eastern PA? Remember, Pennsylvania has 2 NFL teams…..

    Does Minnesota even have 1?

  "rccltd says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:40
    demographic Eagles fan base area which includes all of Pennsylvania, half of New Jersey and most of Delaware plus Eagles fans all over the country.”

    Huge fan base? Since when does the eagles have fans outside of Pennsylvania?

    —————————————————————————————

    Is that a joke?

    I live in Cumberland, Maryland. I can remember 12 Eagles fans in my graduating class at Fort Hill HS in 1994 alone. That’s out of like 75 guys.

    What an idiot.

  16. He has to understand that he’s turned into a good pro WR but hasn’t lived up to his first round pedigree. Therefore he won’t command much, if anything, on the open market. The Eagles can extend him reasonably, much more cheaply than they can keep Tate, and that’s what they’ll do.
    ~Eagles Fan in Virginia (we’re everywhere)

    I went to an Eagles – Panthers game a few years ago and you would have thought we were at the Linc there were so many of us in Carolina.

  Jordan says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:55 pm
    “rccltd says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:40
    demographic Eagles fan base area which includes all of Pennsylvania, half of New Jersey and most of Delaware plus Eagles fans all over the country.”

    Huge fan base? Since when does the eagles have fans outside of Pennsylvania?
    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    I live in south carolina. And when I took an Uber to the stadium for Super Bowl 52 the driver told me he had just dropped off four other Eagles fans who flew in for the game– from Australia

  Jordan says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    Huge fan base? Since when does the eagles have fans outside of Pennsylvania?

    ————————-

    LOL seriously?? Eagles fans have one of the largest diasporas in the entire league, and they usually show up in big numbers at other stadiums. Been that way for decades. You only have to open your eyes to notice.

  joelcoxpedophile says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:52 pm
    “rccltd says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:40
    demographic Eagles fan base area which includes all of Pennsylvania, half of New Jersey and most of Delaware plus Eagles fans all over the country.”

    Huge fan base? Since when does the eagles have fans outside of Pennsylvania?

    —————————————————————————————

    Is that a joke?

    I live in Cumberland, Maryland. I can remember 12 Eagles fans in my graduating class at Fort Hill HS in 1994 alone. That’s out of like 75 guys.

    What an idiot.

    ———————

    He/she is talking about comparatively to other strong fanbases like Pitt, Dallas, NYGs, Chicago, Pats, Packers, Redskins, Raiders, etc.

    The Eagles are not in that category.

    They so wish to be, but they are not. Philly is in its own little world as per usual.

    They’re not big time and never really will be. The inferiority complex with the white trash connection is a real thing.

  sceaglesfan says:
    February 12, 2019 at 2:16 pm
    Jordan says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:55 pm
    “rccltd says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:40
    demographic Eagles fan base area which includes all of Pennsylvania, half of New Jersey and most of Delaware plus Eagles fans all over the country.”

    Huge fan base? Since when does the eagles have fans outside of Pennsylvania?
    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    I live in south carolina. And when I took an Uber to the stadium for Super Bowl 52 the driver told me he had just dropped off four other Eagles fans who flew in for the game– from Australia

    ———————

    That’s nothing compared to the Pats’ footprint.

  melonheadsdaddy says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:48 pm
    ^ remember the last time the Vikings won someth-….yeah….neither do I.
    _____________________________________________

    Not a Vikings fan, BUT do you remember the last time the Eagles won anything before 2017? That would be 1960. So you don’t have much room to talk…

  22. It’s easy to forget, but just two years ago they were in “cap hell’ too after the disastrous tenure of Chip Kelly and albatross contracts to DeMarco Murray, Maxwell, etc. Howie turned it all around in about 20 minutes. Given his previous track record, I’m not too concerned. If they want to keep Aghalor, he’ll be here. All indications I have seen in local media is that he’s sticking around.

  caucasian1975 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:52 pm
    he’ll restructure his deal and stay on. no way he gets good money on the open market.
    ___________________________

    Spotrac approximates the following contracts for this years free agent WR crop:

    Robbie Anderson (Age 25) – 4 years, $47.1 million ($11.7 mil avg)
    Adam Humphries (Age 25) – 4 years, $41.7 million ($10.4 mil avg)
    Tyrell Williams (Age 26) – 3 years, $28.9 million ($9.6 mil avg)
    Devin Funchess (Age 24) – 4 years, $35.6 million ($8.9 mil avg)
    Jamison Crowder (Age 25) – 4 years, $32.8 million ($8.2 mil avg)

    Keep in mind Agholor is 25 and is scheduled to make $9.3 million this season. The Eagles can reduce his cap hit by signing him long term, but he won’t be any cheaper than the above players. If he is cut, he will have no problem signing with someone for a multi-year average of at least the $9.3 million he was scheduled to make this season.

  25. Wow. Some delusional post on here. Lived in Cali for 25 years..Large continent of Eagles fans..note both Ram games and numerous Eagles fans. Live in Colorado now and same holds true. Last year SB – Majority of the fans were Eagle fans. Not close to the Pats fan base? That’s laughable. Same with Phillies and Flyers.

  rccltd says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:40 pm
    No it won’t tell who was complaining. That writer was a nobody and took the very few questionable facts and made them 25 times bigger then they really were. Most Eagles fans never heard of him. That speaks volumes. Agholar was drafted as a wideout but has turned into a very good slot receiver and also a real team player.
    That writer tried to hit with one big bogus shot and now he is a pariah in a huge demographic Eagles fan base area which includes all of Pennsylvania, half of New Jersey and most of Delaware plus Eagles fans all over the country. What a fool.

    *******
    You mean a writer who weote facts? 40 players on the eagles have not come forward to dispute the article . Results speak for themselves team was under 500 with wentz and won with foles

  mrbiggstuff says:
    February 12, 2019 at 2:59 pm
    I have no doubt Howie will make it work.
    *****************
    Howie the same gm who gave Michael Vick 100 million dollars the same gm who has never won anything without foles

  29. Brian Martinez, why do so many of you lames think that the eagles have to win with Carson wentz for us to be happy? I wouldn’t care if 3rd stringer Nate sudfeld came off the bench and won a SB. I’d be just as happy. I was an eagles fan long before wentz ever came in the picture lol. Some of you try to come up with any reason just to hate.

  "TheGuru says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:54 pm
    He has been very consistent the past 2 seasons. His catching ability and YAC have continued to improve as well. His problem is a QB that doesn’t look his way often enough and chooses to force the ball to his BFF.”
    ——————————————————————–
    Nelson was targeted 97 times, most of any WR on the team.
    Maybe if he caught more of them Wentz and Foles would throw to him even more often.

  31. @tedbundysson says:

    Not a Vikings fan, BUT do you remember the last time the Eagles won anything before 2017? That would be 1960. So you don’t have much room to talk…
    ===============================================
    4 consecutive NFC East Titles. Besides, anyone that uses Ted Bundy’s name is highly questionable…Al Bundy, yes but Ted…no.

  32. In the Dallas area, there are many Eagles fans. When Eagles play in Dallas there’s a large contingent of Eagles fans in attendance.

  33. OK the Eagles are currently at $16mil OVER the 2019 cap, if they elect to keep Foles thats another $21.6mil and add about $5mil to sign draftees so the total is $42.6mil, if they keep Foles theres no way in hell they’ll be able to afford Agholor, but if they get rid of Foles that opens a lot of doors. Since I don’t see them getting rid of Wentz they won’t be retaining Foles either, a cap hit like that will hurt the team way too much!

  teve Cunningham says:
    February 13, 2019 at 11:49 am
    OK the Eagles are currently at $16mil OVER the 2019 cap, if they elect to keep Foles thats another $21.6mil and add about $5mil to sign draftees so the total is $42.6mil, if they keep Foles theres no way in hell they’ll be able to afford Agholor, but if they get rid of Foles that opens a lot of doors. Since I don’t see them getting rid of Wentz they won’t be retaining Foles either, a cap hit like that will hurt the team way too much!

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    Correction, Foles already accounts for 18M of that space, Howie is better at math, than thankfully you are. No scenario out there where the birds go $42M over the cap…

