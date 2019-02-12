Falcons move scout to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Falcons continue to shuffle their coaching staff, and the latest move creates another vacancy in the organization.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons shifted pro scout Bob Kronenberg to a new post as assistant offensive line coach.

That job was formerly held by Kyle Flood, who left for a job Alabama.

The 47-year-old Kronenberg has spent the last eight years with the Falcons. He played offensive line in the CFL, NFL Europe and the Arena League. He went to training camp with Tampa Bay in 1993 and Washington in 1998.