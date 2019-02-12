Further testing confirms torn ACL for Jeffery Simmons

Posted by Charean Williams on February 12, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
Getty Images

Further testing confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament for Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Simmons injured his knee during a routine drill while training for pre-draft workouts.

He already was out of the NFL Scouting Combine because of a no contest plea to an assault charge that led to a one-game suspension while in college. Now, Simmons won’t conduct a Pro Day workout either.

Scouts will have to rely on his game tape.

Simmons had 30.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and five fumbles over 37 college games and was rated among the top players at his position before his injury, which will affect his availability for offseason workouts, training camp and likely the start of the season.

5 responses to “Further testing confirms torn ACL for Jeffery Simmons

  1. I feel bad for him….he went from a day one pick to a day 3 pick, and somebody is going to have to wait a year on him , and his acl to rehab. This is where the nba has it right, where a player can go back to school after they declare for the draft….why not football?

    _______________________________________________________________________
    Do you feel bad for him because he tore his ACL , or because he was so harshly suspended for 1 full game for savagley beating a small female, who was already on the ground?

  3. I Feel bad for society because it seems all females get a pass when they get their ass whooped. Too many white knights encourages this behavior. Don’t know what happen with his situation but sometimes you know females want to act like males until…

  4. Not many reasons for a 6’4″ 300LB grown ass man to repeatedly hit a women who was already on the ground clearly being beaten by his sister. I don’t know who started it, but I am sure he didn’t need to step in.

