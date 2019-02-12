Further testing confirms torn ACL for Jeffery Simmons

Getty Images

Further testing confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament for Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Simmons injured his knee during a routine drill while training for pre-draft workouts.

He already was out of the NFL Scouting Combine because of a no contest plea to an assault charge that led to a one-game suspension while in college. Now, Simmons won’t conduct a Pro Day workout either.

Scouts will have to rely on his game tape.

Simmons had 30.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and five fumbles over 37 college games and was rated among the top players at his position before his injury, which will affect his availability for offseason workouts, training camp and likely the start of the season.