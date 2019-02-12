It doesn’t sound like a Golden Tate contract extension is in the works

Getty Images

Wide receiver Golden Tate said last month that he is hopeful that his time with the Eagles is “not coming to an end” after the impending free agent joined the team in a midseason trade with the Lions.

Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said he felt good about trading a third-round pick for Tate despite middling production –30 catches for 278 yards — from Tate during the regular season. He didn’t say anything about the team’s plans on the extension front and a tweet from Tate on Monday suggests he hasn’t said anything to the wideout either.

Tate responded to a tweet about the Falcons signing linebacker Bruce Carter to a one-year extension by writing that it was “good to know” that “you don’t have to wait until March to sign extensions.”

The Eagles aren’t laden with cap space at the moment and that obviously impacts their ability to hold onto Tate while making other moves to set the team up for the 2019 season. They can maneuver their way to more space, but that may not leave Tate any likelier of sticking around for a full year in an Eagles uniform.