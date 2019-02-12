Jack Gruden was in three incidents before arrest

Getty Images

Give Jack Gruden credit. He doesn’t give up.

The Washington video assistant and son of head coach Jay Gruden was involved in three separate incidents before he was arrested Saturday morning on public drunkenness charges.

According to the Washington Post, the report from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the 22-year-old Gruden had to be separated from an initial argument by police at a shopping development called One Loudoun. Officers then separated him from a second argument 10 minutes later. He told cops he was getting a ride home, but a few minutes later, he was involved in a third altercation.

The sheriff’s office spokesman said the three groups Gruden argued with were not together.

The team hired the younger Gruden last year in the video department, after he previously had been a volunteer (i.e. part of an extended take-your-kids-to-work-day program).

The incident happened at the same place Washington safety Montae Nicholson was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and public drunkenness in December, after a brawl in the middle of the street. Apparently, one was enough for him.

The team issued the usual statement, saying they were aware, and gathering more information.