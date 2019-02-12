James Harrison trying to build an acting career

Getty Images

When discussing the possibility that Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski might retire, some have raised the possibility that he could follow in the footsteps of other former football players like Jim Brown, Fred Williamson, Fred Dryer and Bubba Smith by going into the movie business as an actor.

If he does, Gronkowski may be able to work with former Patriots teammate James Harrison again. Harrison did not play in the NFL in 2018 and has spent time in Hollywood meeting with casting directors while also working with an acting coach. Harrison appeared on last week’s episode of the CBS show S.W.A.T and said that he knows he has a lot of work to do to reach his goal.

“I would say I’m not actually skilled in it as far as a student of it. What I bring is raw,” Harrison said, via ESPN.com. “I’m trying to get that refined. Emotional responses, that’s the hard thing. Being able to be, like, extremely compassionate. Actors like Denzel [Washington] being able to go that whole spectrum. I think that’s what I’ll have to get a lot of help on refining.”

Harrison is also working for Fox Sports 1, so life in front of the camera seems to be where he’s headed one way or another.