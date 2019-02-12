Jeffery Simmons reportedly tore his ACL training for pre-draft workouts

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2019, 10:13 AM EST
Getty Images

Mock drafts have regularly predicted that defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons will be off the board early in the first round, but the next wave of projections will likely drop him down the order a little bit.

ESPN reports that Simmons injured his knee while training for pre-draft workouts. That report indicates that the belief is that Simmons tore his ACL and that he will release a statement on Tuesday with more information about his status.

Simmons had 30.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and five fumbles over 37 games at Mississippi State and is part of a strong group of defensive line prospects headed into the NFL this year. He was not set to be at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as a result of a no contest plea to an assault charge that led to a one-game suspension while in college.

A torn ACL will impact where Simmons goes in the draft as well as when he’ll be able to start his professional career, but he should be able to make a full recovery barring any other complications and that should keep him from sliding too far down boards come April.

10 responses to “Jeffery Simmons reportedly tore his ACL training for pre-draft workouts

  6. James Jackson says:
    February 12, 2019 at 10:52 am
    This is why Mahomes can’t play basketball. Injuries in t shirts and shorts happen all the time.
    _____________________

    When the Chiefs start paying him more than $2 million per season, then maybe they can tell him not to play basketball.

  7. When the Chiefs start paying him more than $2 million per season, then maybe they can tell him not to play basketball

    Yeah, how horrible to be making 2 mill per year but not being allowed to play basketball…he should just quit & play all the basketball he wants.

  8. Can’t see anyone using a top 50 pick on a guy with torn ACL and a history of battering women.

    Falling from the 7th pick overall to the end of the 2nd round will cost him $20 million plus.

  10. julienewmarsboobs says:
    February 12, 2019 at 11:36 am
    When the Chiefs start paying him more than $2 million per season, then maybe they can tell him not to play basketball

    Yeah, how horrible to be making 2 mill per year but not being allowed to play basketball…he should just quit & play all the basketball he wants.
    ________________________________

    Mahomes is the 354th highest paid player in the NFL. He is also the league’s MVP.

    Nowhere in his contract does it say he can’t play basketball. If you don’t want him to play basketball, sign him to a new contract and write that in the new contract. Otherwise, don’t whine that he’s making $2 million therefore he should have to live in a protective bubble.

