Jeffery Simmons says he will undergo surgery next week

Posted by Charean Williams on February 12, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons confirmed in a statement he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He will undergo surgery early next week, preventing him from working out for scouts before the draft.

“As I sit and want to ask ‘why?’, I reflect on how much God has brought me through,” Simmons wrote on social media. “This has been a very emotional time for me and my family. As you all know, I have been preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, I tore the ACL in my left knee when I was going through position drills this past weekend while training in Boca Raton, Florida.

“I just want everyone to know that no matter what, God makes no mistakes. He is preparing me for GREATER things ahead! He has shown me so much in my life these last couple of years and now is the time for me to NOT give up! I will undergo surgery early next week and then begin the rehab process. I am going to come back stronger and more determined than ever. If it is in God’s will, no matter which team drafts me this April, I will work extremely hard to get healthy and become a leader in that organization.

“As I demonstrated throughout my three years at Mississippi State, I pride myself on my work ethic, commitment and leadership on and off the field. I will do the same at the next level, becoming the best teammate I can be and helping my teammates get better while I prepare to take the field.”

Simmons had 30.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and five fumbles over 37 college games and was rated among the top players at his position before his injury.

7 responses to “Jeffery Simmons says he will undergo surgery next week

  2. “As I demonstrated throughout my three years at Mississippi State, I pride myself on my work ethic, commitment and leadership on and off the field”.

    So beating the hell out of a girl, already laid out on the ground, is your definition of “leadership” off the field??

  3. This is the kid the NFL didn’t think was a good enough person to invite to the combine. I am so glad we all aren’t judged by our worst mistake in high school. Not many of us are like jonathankrobinson424 and were perfect in our teens. This kid has been a great contributor to his team and the community. I wish him a speedy recovery. If he slips to the second round, maybe he can join Chris Jones on the D-line in KC!

  4. I know nothing about the guy or his off the field issues however IF he slips to late in the 2nd round I could see a team that is already set (Kansas City, New England, New Orleans, etc)taking a flyer on him. Believe KC has 2 second rounds picks?

  6. Snowflakes around the college game are using this as an example of how they should just be given scholarships and not be required to do a thing in college; then they should all be drafted as the number one slot and be paid hundreds of millions without playing a single down or having to go to training camp.

    For some reason, the disrespected feel that they are owed perfection in life and not have to suffer through the pangs of real life and playing real football.

    Meanwhile Jack is working for under $20 an hour and is injured working a forklift. And not one snowflake comes to his defense where he should just be paid to exist.

  7. I don’t understand the point you are making. I have read it twice and other than an excuse to use the term “snowflake” it makes little sense. Please rephrase, thanks!

