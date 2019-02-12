Jeffery Simmons says he will undergo surgery next week

Getty Images

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons confirmed in a statement he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He will undergo surgery early next week, preventing him from working out for scouts before the draft.

“As I sit and want to ask ‘why?’, I reflect on how much God has brought me through,” Simmons wrote on social media. “This has been a very emotional time for me and my family. As you all know, I have been preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, I tore the ACL in my left knee when I was going through position drills this past weekend while training in Boca Raton, Florida.

“I just want everyone to know that no matter what, God makes no mistakes. He is preparing me for GREATER things ahead! He has shown me so much in my life these last couple of years and now is the time for me to NOT give up! I will undergo surgery early next week and then begin the rehab process. I am going to come back stronger and more determined than ever. If it is in God’s will, no matter which team drafts me this April, I will work extremely hard to get healthy and become a leader in that organization.

“As I demonstrated throughout my three years at Mississippi State, I pride myself on my work ethic, commitment and leadership on and off the field. I will do the same at the next level, becoming the best teammate I can be and helping my teammates get better while I prepare to take the field.”

Simmons had 30.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and five fumbles over 37 college games and was rated among the top players at his position before his injury.