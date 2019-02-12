John Dorsey on Kareem Hunt’s family background: “You don’t take things like that lightly”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 12, 2019, 6:14 AM EST
Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey could have probably saved a lot of time during yesterday’s press conference about the signing of Kareem Hunt by just answering: “Because he’s good at football, that’s why.”

Throughout it, he earnestly insisted that the former Chiefs running back deserved a second chance, and used his own religious faith as a shield in his defense. But even if you exclude the Feb. 10 assault on a woman in a Cleveland hotel and a pending league suspension (and those are two pretty big things to exclude), there are other reasons to be skeptical about the timing and setting of Hunt’s second chance.

For one thing, one of the other two incidents the league is investigating happened at a resort in Ohio, another at a nightclub in Kansas City. Perhaps more troubling is bringing Hunt back to his hometown puts him in closer proximity to friends and even family that might not be the best influence.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Hunt’s father (also named Kareem) was arrested for drug trafficking in nearby Elyria on Jan. 25. He admitted to selling crack cocaine and marijuana.

“You don’t take things like that lightly,” Dorsey said. “You just talk through them and then you have to understand the family dynamics of his situation, and who the circle of friends are. It’s through your actions you’ll earn the trust. Now we’ll see. . . .

“(But) at the end of the day, you have to be convinced that you have a plan in place that will put him in a position to thrive and become that person that we expect him to be. Because the goal of this organization is not only do you leave as a better football player, you leave as a better man.’’

Dorsey emphasized the need for Hunt to earn his second chance by working in the Cleveland area, so he can see the impact of his actions and others can see him. And while Dorsey talked about his “zero tolerance” for future missteps, he also described Hunt as a “neat kid.”

Hunt has been involved in counseling since December for the incident in which he shoved a woman and kicked her.

Asked if that was sufficient time to have rehabilitated himself, Dorsey replied: “I’m not a professional. I’ll look into the depth of that but I don’t have a clear answer on that.”

That was among the answers Dorsey didn’t have yesterday. For all the people he talked to about the February incident, he did not talk to the victim, or even try to, saying: “That’s probably part of her privacy stuff.” He also didn’t talk to local women’s domestic-violence organizations, but said he plans to.

As long as they think football is the most important thing here, the conversation should go fine.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

37 responses to “John Dorsey on Kareem Hunt’s family background: “You don’t take things like that lightly”

  2. “Domestic violence is violence or other abuse by one person against another in a domestic setting, such as in marriage or cohabitation.”

    Hunt was neither married nor living with the woman in the incident in question. In what way is domestic violence relevant here?

  3. Hunt is flat out wrong for going after a woman to shove after they had been separated, but why doesnt the girl get any of the emphasis in prolonging the issue? In the video after separation she went back after Hunt and swiped at the guy trying to keep them separate, further more when she was thrown out she should have just left, if she is indeed under-age I can half see why Hunt didnt notify the police she wouldnt leave, people would have passed just as harsh of judgement on him. I will never agree with hitting a woman, but I do believe in second chances and the selective moral outrage in America to the current hot button issue is what makes things worse.

  4. If this guy was a marginal player he would be gone!! Spare me the BS!! That no tolerance plan seems to be working great Roger. Was rooting for the browns but this now changes it.

  6. Please stop the spin. Well all know the truth. You don’t care what someone does off the field. Just admit it and move on.

  8. I’m not a fan of what Hunt did to the woman either, but let’s be honest: was it worse than what Joe Mixon did? Absolutely not. Yet if Mixon is allowed to get a second chance, why can’t Hunt get the same chance?

  10. I’m not a Browns’ fan or a Dorsey fan, but it sounds to me like he’s handling this thing professionally and intelligently. He’s leaving things that he has no experience with to the experts. So now Dorsey is supposed to be qualified to talk to the woman involved and gain some better understanding? Right. He’s leaving that stuff to people who are actually trained and capable of doing it. Aside from Hunt, the one thing I’ve learned in this whole ordeal is that Dorsey sounds like an intelligent person, and that’s a good thing for the Browns. In a strange way, this signing of Kareem Hunt and the way the Browns are handling it is making me become a Browns’ fan. These guys sound like good human beings who value life. Obviously it doesn’t sound like Hunt was raised with a silver spoon in his mouth. We have no idea what he’s been through. I have no problem if Dorsey’s faith leads him to want to give another man a second chance. Dorsey sounds like a good dude.

  12. Word around Kansas City, and the stadium, is that the Chiefs upper brass is VERY ticked off at Dorsey and to a slightly lesser degree Haslam.

  13. Yeah give him his second chance in the area where all of his friends and family are at because they are such a positive influence in his life. This was the worst place to go for Hunt, not to mention Cleveland is NOT a place that has strong leadership that can handle this kind of distraction. This will end badly.

  16. The Chiefs knew all about this guy and even worse, Tyreek Hill.

    They only got rid of Hunt because of the media’s response.

  18. “Because he’s good at football, that’s why.”

    ——————————

    Florio drove that point home pretty well this morning on PFT on NBC. There are only a select few who have the ability to earn that second chance. Politicians, entertainers and athletes are the ones in our society who are most likely to get another chance. Johnny Depp (entertainer) is another example of one who is viewed at or near the top of his profession and is still starring in movies.

  19. Second chances are reserved for those that indicate they have learned from their mistakes and are trying to become a better person. In Hunt’s case, neither has happened. (or the media has chosen not to report it)

  21. This guy is as big a loser as Hunt. He drafted Hill knowing about the violence there, drafted Hunt, and now backs Hunt and his domestic violence on film.

    It’s just disturbing.

    The NFL loses ratingd partially because of this. Goodell should have given a Ray Rice edict and blackballed Hunt.

    They did it to Rice, did it to Kaep for other reasons, but inexplicably allow this turd to come immediately back into the league?

    Disgusting.

  22. Trump is the G.O.A.T says:
    February 12, 2019 at 8:05 am
    Word around Kansas City, and the stadium, is that the Chiefs upper brass is VERY ticked off at Dorsey and to a slightly lesser degree Haslam.

    2 2 Rate This

    ————————-

    Dorsey will get what is coming to him. He’s a slimebucket.

  23. joetoronto says:
    February 12, 2019 at 8:48 am
    The Chiefs knew all about this guy and even worse, Tyreek Hill.

    They only got rid of Hunt because of the media’s response.
    **********************************************************************************

    BEFORE he was drafted, after a ONE TIME incident Tyreke Hill apologised publicly to his girlfriend(victim), VOLUNTARILY went to counseling, was Completely honest with the Chiefs questions,his record has been expunged and since then has been a model citizen of the community, and the couple will soon be married and are starting a family.
    Hunt lied to the Chiefs repeatedly about the incident. Has been involved in multiple confrontations, never apologised to his victimes, and only went to counseling in order to reduce his discipline.
    Please stop posting your ignorant comments about situations you know nothing about

  24. Everyone could not believe that Dorsey would leave the Packers to become Chiefs GM. Then everyone assumed after KC fired him, that the Packers would jump to bring him back. There are very good reasons why green Bay let him go, and refused to bring him back, and very good reasons why Kansas City fired him suddenly. This signing is just one example of Dorsey’s scuminess

  28. I believe in Second, Third and Fourth Chances because everyone of us has been in a dilemma or two, no matter what the situation.

    With that said:

    Kareem has a choice to make – either he 100% commits to being FREE from his past or he believes that his talent will cover his troubled life and TROUBLE will find you no matter where you go.

  29. I dont think Kapernick belongs in the league because he is an average QB that brings more media drama then he is worth

    I dont think Hunt belongs in the league regardless of talent. NFL Players are supposed to be role models. Dorsey needs to hire leaders of men, not men that beat women.

  32. Dorsey is a highly principled person. He is willing to put his reputation on the line to help this guy. Funny how media types have double standards and are clearly hypocritical.

  33. I am a woman and a Browns fan. I have some conflicting thoughts about all of this. However I am trying to look at this fairly so am relying on my life experience working in the legal field. No I’m not an attorney. First of all no charges were brought in this situation so if Hunt is and has been in counseling since December then it must be voluntary. That is a good sign. Of course I don’t condone men hitting women but in a circumstance where someone uses the N word I don’t think many young black men would react well especially in the presence of alcohol. It is difficult and probably unfair to have one size fits all rules regarding returning to playing. People do deserve second chances in life. Each incident must be examined individually and all aspects should be considered. And why do I think if Kareem had apologized it would have been accepted and not met with suspicion for ulterior motives. These men are taught violent reactions in their profession and yet expected to control their reactions off the field. Military personnel and law enforcement officers also have increased incidents of violence in their personal lives. I think every NFL player should have to undergo regular anger management training. Sounds like Hunt’s problem may be with alcohol. Hopefully his counseling is addressing that. Taking away a persons livelihood is not the way to help change behavior. I hope this young man will take full advantage of this opportunity to turn his life around. And don’t knock someone’s employer who gives a second chance with conditions if he will benefit from a revitalized employee.

  34. If your answer to domestic violence involving NFL players or any other sports league is zero tolerance / permanent banishment what is your solution to the distinct possibility that it could leave to an under reporting of domestic violence?

    You are going to have instances in that hypothetical future where either through a woman’s own internal pressure, pressure from her friends, or worse, pressure from the player to not tell the police because then his career is instantly over.

    This is not to excuse domestic violence or anything of the sort. This is just factoring in real life drama. Some women are definitely going to be thinking: We just bought this house, he just got signed to a new deal in (insert city) so the kids are in a more expensive private school. If I tell the police we’re out 50 million dollars.

  35. “I am a woman and a Browns fan …”

    I think we knew where this was headed after the “Browns fan” part.

  36. First I don’t agree with how Kareem handled himself in either of the discretions he was apart of. Especially pushing and kicking the woman at the hotel incident. I though do believe in second chances. If a person who is a professional in one area of work makes a mistake, they should not be banned for life from being able to support themselves in their profession. I am a bit shocked at how soon the. Browns made a decision to go after Hunt as it suggests that they have been working on him possibly coming in very soon after he was cut if they have done this much research. The fact is the kid is a great athlete and Dorsey, who drafted the kid knows about what and where he comes from. I grew up in Cleveland as a African American man who made it out through hard work and managed by the grace of God and held from mentors to not get in trouble and make a productive life for myself. But it’s HARD. If you know anything about the area, the influence of those from which he grew up around will not always put him in the best position. But it’s all some people know. Kareem doesn’t need to become a better football player, he needs to become a better man. That takes an outside influence, a mentor, and someone who won’t judge you in your current state, but has faith in your ability to change. I think Dorsey spent some time getting to know who he was before he drafted in him and has a desire for him to succeed even off the field. The man takes changes on people who some won’t and so far it’s worked out for the sport. But I want to continue to see it work out for them off the field. It’s rare to see someone willing to take the heat to give someone a shot because they believe in them despite the pressure and media to not do so. That takes courage and if you’re from Cleveland, you know that’s the kind of people we are..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!