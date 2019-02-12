Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray talk: Josh Rosen is our guy

Kliff Kingsbury said it in October when the NFL and the Cardinals weren’t even a twinkle in his eye. Now, he’s saying something else.

Kingsbury, who has said he would draft Kyler Murray with the first pick if he could, now says Josh Rosen is his quarterback for now and the future.

“Our feelings toward Josh haven’t waned or changed,” Kingsbury said Tuesday, via video from Mike Jurecki of the team website. “I get it. We have the first pick, so there are going to be a million scenarios over the next three months that are going to come. Kyler is a tremendous player. I said that being very complementary before we played an opponent. I understand the sound bite, but like I said, there are going to be a ton of scenarios that are going to come up before we get to the draft.”

The Cardinals used the 10th overall choice on Rosen in the 2018 draft. They now have the first overall pick and a new coach in Kingsbury, who before Texas Tech’s game against Oklahoma said he would “take [Murray] with the first pick of the draft if I could.”

He now can but doesn’t sound like he will.

The Cardinals, though, could benefit from Murray’s entry into the draft if a team decides it wants the Heisman Trophy winner badly enough to move up to No. 1.

Rosen went 3-10 as a rookie, behind an awful offensive line, throwing 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a 66.7 passer rating.

32 responses to “Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray talk: Josh Rosen is our guy

  1. Kyler Murray is overrated he could screw an NFL franchise over easily and go back to baseball all these Twitter idiots think he’s the next tom Brady are a bunch of wannabes, he is probably the 6th or 7th best QB this draft

  3. This is huge…

    When Chip Kelly coached the Eagles…he actually did want Mariotta…and Mariotta hasn’t played to his full potential, but he’s not exactly a bust either…He also drafted Buckner while coaching San Fran…who’s also been solid.

    When Pete Carroll coached the Seahawks…he didn’t even draft his stud USC college safety…because Pete knew better and that stud was a dud in the NFL…#TaylorMays

    If Kliff truly thought Kyler were any good…he’d go get him! It’s official…Kyler Murray will absolutely be a bust…if his own coach knows it…we should too…

  4. I don’t think Rosen will be all that great but they are kinda stuck with him. Too young and high drafted to quit on, trade value is somewhat depressed.

    Deserves a better chance to succeed in 2019. If Kliff is a “guru” he should be able to get something from him.

  6. my_old_name_was_offensivesays:

    February 12, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    What’s huge is your lack of knowledge. Kliff wasnt Murrays coach.

  9. Kingsbury made those comments in the week leading up to his team’s game against Oklahoma. This is what’s known as a coach blowing smoke up the you-know-what of an opponent. Everyone who follows college football knows that every coach does this all the time and it should always be taken with a grain of salt.

    When I was very very young growing up in Pennsylvania, I remember Joe Paterno talking about an opponent as if they were the greatest team in the history of college football and that Penn State would be very lucky to beat them.

    He was talking about Brown University.

  10. I have the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals playing in Super Bowl LIV. It will be the NFL’s 100th NFL season and the 50th championship game in the modern-era. “Brady vs. Rosen” has a full reduction in gematria of 54. “Chosen Rosen,” his nickname in college, has a full reduction of 54. “Manhattan Beach, California,” where he was born, has an English Ordinal of 199 and a full reduction of 100 for the 100th NFL season. This is also the Cardinals’ 100th season in franchise history.

    Kliff Kingsbury is also a former Patriots’ back-up quarterback on the 2003 NE Patriots championship roster. “New England vs. Arizona” also has a reverse full reduction of 100. “Tom Brady vs. Josh Rosen” has a full reduction kv of 100. Brady won the 2000 Orange Bowl against the Crimson Tide with a 14 point comeback win in OT in the same Miami Dolphins’ stadium for Super Bowl 54.

  11. This is like saying that if your girlfriend asks you who you would want to marry, if you had to pick someone right now, and you would tell her you would want to marry her. But then a while later you actually got married to a different girl, and when asked, you say that you love the girl you married. Especially now that you’re older and more mature and you realize the one you’re married to is actually better suited for an adult relationship (NFL), and the old girlfriend was a lot of fun when you were kids (college football). In other words, he liked RG3 when he was in college, but now that he has a Tom Brady type and he’s in the pro’s he’s happy with Brady (Rosen). Sounds like an intelligent coach if you ask me.

  13. What makes you think Kingsbury a first time nfl coach with zero GM background is in charge of who Cards draft?

  15. If they would have been playing Ohio State, he probably would have said the same thing about Dewayne Haskins or Tua at Alabama, Herbert at Oregon, etc. I doubt he really gave it much thought when he said it because he wasn’t in the NFL, so it didn’t matter.

  16. Translation: The Cardinals owner put the kibosh on drafting Murray. Rosen, like all rookie QBs, needs time to develop. Tossing him aside after one season with a terrible roster would be a bad look for the Cardinals. They will draft a pass rusher at #1 or trade down for more picks.

  21. crappygovernment says:
    February 12, 2019 at 6:16 pm
    Career record as NFL starting QB: Tebow 9-7(w/playoff win), Josh Rosen 3-10
    Peyton Manning’s 1st year record 3-13
    Troy Aikman’s 1st year record 0-11

  22. crappygovernment says:
    February 12, 2019 at 6:16 pm
    Career record as NFL starting QB: Tebow 9-7(w/playoff win), Josh Rosen 3-10

    Can we stop with the Tebow crap, he sucked as a QB. Guy completed less than 50% of his balls. If he wasn’t a Jesus freak he would’ve never been talked about.

  23. Those who whine about Tebow forget that he had a winning record as a starter. Now which of the fake QB’s can say the same?

  24. Pola pe’a says:
    February 12, 2019 at 7:09 pm
    He has won more postseason games than Andy Dalton, Carson Wentz, Jaemia Winston, Mathew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garapolo, etc….

  25. SWFLPC.INC says:

    February 12, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    And Trent Dilfer won more rings than Marino, Eli won more than Favre, so whats your point?

  26. You B. Crazy says:
    February 12, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Rosen, like all rookie QBs, needs time to develop. Tossing him aside after one season with a terrible roster would be a bad look for the Cardinals.
    The Cardinals made virtually this exact move when they fired their coach after one year, so obviously they are not concerned about a “bad look”.

  27. The Arizona Cardinals haven’t had a decent qb in the years, Murray is the real deal. Maybe trade Rosen to the New York Football Giants for a pick.

  29. I don’t believe you can label Rosen a bust after one season, will he be elite? However, I do believe he needs an elite OL to excel. But, a new coach with an opportunity to draft “his man”?? Tempting!

  30. I am truly stunned that any NFL team is genuinely considering using a 1st Round Pick and drafting a skinny 5’8″(generously speaking) QB. Especially one that has a viable option of walking away to his pile of cash he banked to play Baseball.

    Yes… and Trent Dilfer won a Super Bowl, Rex Grossman played in a Super Bowl and Mark Sanchez played in two AFC Championship games. Were they good?

