Longtime NFL scout Ron Hughes dies

Getty Images

The Steelers announced the death of former scout Ron Hughes.

Hughes, who retired after the 2015 draft, had served as the senior assistant/college scouting in the team’s personnel department. He played a role in the development of the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL and XLIII teams.

Hughes joined BLESTO, a scouting service, in 1979. He spent four years as a local and regional college scout.

In 1982, Hughes joined the Lions in their college scouting department and later earned a promotion to director of pro personnel and then director of player personnel.

He became the Lions’ vice president of player personnel in 1996, essentially serving as the team’s General Manager. Matt Millen cleaned house when he arrived, and in 2001, Kevin Colbert hired Hughes as a consultant in Pittsburgh.

In 2003, Hughes became the Steelers’ college scouting coordinator. He remained with the Steelers for 12 seasons until his retirement.