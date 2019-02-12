Maryland governor halts discussions with Washington over possible new stadium site

February 12, 2019
One potential option for a new stadium for the Washington Redskins is apparently off the table.

According to Liz Clarke and Ovetta Wiggins of the Washington Post, Maryland governor Larry Hogan has told the team that he is withdrawing from efforts to build a new stadium in Oxon Cove Park, which lies just across the southern border of the District of Columbia on the eastern shores of the Potomac River.

Hogan had negotiated a non-binding land swap with the Interior Department in December for the Oxon Cove Park site. Hogan is still trying to acquire the site for other endeavors, but discussions with the team over a possible stadium on the site have ended.

“We are not continuing discussions with the Redskins regarding this site at this time, however we are moving full steam ahead with acquiring state control of the Maryland Gateway in Prince George’s County from the federal government,” Hogan spokesperson Amelia Chasse told newspaper in an email.

Washington is tied into a lease FedEx Field in Landover, Md. through the 2026 season. The loss of a possibility at the Oxon Cove Park site means one less option for the team to carry as leverage as they try to secure a new stadium. FedEx Field is only 21 years old having opened in Sept. 1997, but the report says owner Dan Snyder blames the stadium for declining ticket sales and attendance.

31 responses to "Maryland governor halts discussions with Washington over possible new stadium site

  3. Yeah Dan, the stadium is the reason for the embarrassing performances not the buffoonery coming from the front office. The Redskins had the lowest attendance as a percentage of stadium capacity in 2018 and certainly will be worse this year watching Colt McCoy lead the offense. Blame the stadium if you must but I have no issues with the stadium. I can tell you I did drop my season tickets a few years ago.. you do the math..

  4. Yes, FedEx field/stadium is a quintessential failure. If it had a roof it would collapse. That is the nastiest stadium i’ve ever had the displeasure to be in. The causeway smells like an unkept subway system and that’s just getting started but why bother. Snyder is not going to do the Skins any favors no matter where it ends up. Little Jerry was never meant to be a football team owner. Has no idea what leadership is.

  5. Going to FedEx is a terrible game day experience AND Snyder is a terrible owner. It’s a two player swing!

  8. Dan doesn’t want to take any responsibility of his piss poor leadership as a reason for declining ticket sales

  Dan Snyder blames the stadium for declining ticket sales and attendance.

    Ridiculous. First of all, the declining ticket sales have happened after Snyder bought the team and turned it from a perennial winner to a perennial loser. If there’s anything to blame for declining ticket sales and attendance, it’s Snyder.

    Secondly, if he wants a stadium so bad he can pay for it himself. FedEx field cost $250M ($391 in today’s money) and is barely twenty years old. Snyder’s net worth is $2.2B which means he can afford to build a stadium if he wants it so bad. However, he wants the taxpayers to pay for it and they would be rewarded with a terrible team and even worse owner.

  12. Good! The more stadium failures, the more likely thaf Bruce is finally shown the door. And the more likely that Danny finally gets fed up and sells (one can wish!). In any event, stadium failures are the only viable path out of this horrible management and ownership, no matter how small a chance, so fail away!

  Dan Snyder blames the stadium for declining ticket sales and attendance.

    Presented without comment…

  15. Brand new, that stadium was supposedly the thing giving Washington a then-unheard of valuation in the billions.

    That’s some crazy depreciation. What’s Snyder done to think he’s earned a bailout rather than the blame for it?

  17. Dan Snyder boasted about that stadium with 90,000 plus seats back in 1997….. don’t blame the stadium- blame the poor product on the field that you have been micro managing all this time

  18. A few basic facts. Jack Kent Cooke only built the stadium in Landover to show the league that an NFL team was already only 30 miles from Baltimore and thus there was no need to place a team in Baltimore to replace the Colts. Then the stadium was built to hold 95,000 fans with the idea that it could hold fans from DC, Virginia, and Baltimore. Bad idea. On top of that building such a huge bowl to seat close to 100,000 made it impossible for fans in the upper deck to see the entire field. Also the stadium had to be built much taller which made the players look like ants from that height. Then there was never enough parking also. The stadium was all about making as much money as possible from one stadium and keeping Baltimore from getting a team. Now little Danny wants to be bailed out. It should have never been built in Landover which had nothing else going for it. The Ravens are in the inner harbor complex with tons of places to do other things and tailgate.

  19. Snyder bought the team in 1999. Throw out that first season and the team is 129-174-1 under his ownership. It’s definitely the stadium.

  20. This is a three pronged issue.

    The team has sucked, the ownership has been moronic, and the stadium & location are horrid. When it was first built, it was actually kind of nice, the open areas behind the goal post, bars, etc. Then Snyder sealed those up….for more seats.

    A new stadium in a better location that is conducive to tailgating, and doing other things is a STARTING point for success, but let’s face it, if the quality on the field was above average, people would show up at whatever stadium they played in. Look at Buffalo….that stadium is DECREPIT, and the team has been mediocre for YEARS…yet they still show up….in droves.

    Snyder doesn’t get it…..he’s had his 20 years of ownership with ZERO to show for it terms of on field success. Time to sell the team, FOR A HANDSOME PROFIT, and let somebody else run the show.

  21. I’ve been to one game at FedEx Field. It is by far the WORST stadium experience in all of professional sports. Not football. ALL sports.

    Located in the middle of nowhere. Extremely (and ridiculously expensive) parking). Poorly designed. Seats in the upper deck are so far away that you can barely tell what’s going on down on the field. Food is awful.

    The only saving grace is that visiting team’s fans usually take over the joint. That and, come December, you can get tickets for free.

  22. I’m curious.. those of you who say you hated the stadium, how many NFL stadiums have you been to? Outside of the few new mega stadiums, FedEx Field is on par with a typical NFL stadium in my experience. It’s the product on the field that sucks. That and the overpriced concessions.

  26. Without knowing the area, this would seem to be a good call. I think the bigger issue is the area the stadium is in. There’s nothing around it, it’s an awful drive from just about anywhere in the DMV area, and it’s not realistically metro accessible for most folks (unless you’re okay walking 3/4 of a mile to and from the stadium after using DC’s declining metro system).

    Snyder should have done more to have kept the team in the city. Even being in SW DC, it was an infinitely better experience than going out to Landover.

    pastabelly says:
    Why not just renovate Fed Ex Field?

  27. …I totally forgot that it was Jack Kent Cooke, not Snyder, that moved the team out there. Oh well, I still stand by everything else in my post.

  I'm curious.. those of you who say you hated the stadium, how many NFL stadiums have you been to? Outside of the few new mega stadiums, FedEx Field is on par with a typical NFL stadium in my experience. It's the product on the field that sucks. That and the overpriced concessions.
    ————————————————————–
    Ive been to Seattle, Baltimore, Dallas and the Ol’RFK back in the day. All of those experiences were way better that going to FedEx. Traveling to and from the game in Seattle was no more difficult than going to the mall on a Saturday. I do agree however that the horrible stadium experience in DC would be more tolerable if the on field product werent also horrible. Baltimore was also a great experience.

  29. There are really only three things to know about little Danny Snyder (1) Danny is a horrible, incompetent owner with a pronounced losing record perpetuated by his gross mismanagement of the team (e.g. hiring Spurrier, Zorn, Gruden, Cerrato, Allen, the bingo caller etc.); (ii) he is a despicable person who (among other things) sues a 72 year old season ticket in financial distress, cuts down trees on a national park so he can get a better view of the Potomac from his mansion, and badly mistreats his employees; and (iii) he gouges fans at every turn, parking, concessions, even to attend “fan day.” Props to Hogan for wanting no part of this guy and his pathetic losing team. Sincerely, MD Resident and former rabid Redskins Fan.

  30. It’s funny, the ‘skins signed an 8 year deal with Richmond to have training camp there six years ago, the city spend a bunch of money building up the facility. Part of the deal was the the city cutting a check to the ‘skins for $500K each year, which the city was told that money would be made up though fees from food trucks and tourism, but it hasn’t happen. The city asked to let them stop paying, the ‘skins played hardball and said – THE CONTRACT SAYS CUT US A CHECK. Well, Richmond is also the state capital and they have now chosen to not play ball with the ‘skins, which likely cost them a lot more by backing out of a possible stadium deal, even if it was just to use it to get more from D.C. Everything matters.

  31. One good thing about the stadium, it usually gives the Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants a 9th home game.

