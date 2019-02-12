Maryland governor halts discussions with Washington over possible new stadium site

Getty Images

One potential option for a new stadium for the Washington Redskins is apparently off the table.

According to Liz Clarke and Ovetta Wiggins of the Washington Post, Maryland governor Larry Hogan has told the team that he is withdrawing from efforts to build a new stadium in Oxon Cove Park, which lies just across the southern border of the District of Columbia on the eastern shores of the Potomac River.

Hogan had negotiated a non-binding land swap with the Interior Department in December for the Oxon Cove Park site. Hogan is still trying to acquire the site for other endeavors, but discussions with the team over a possible stadium on the site have ended.

“We are not continuing discussions with the Redskins regarding this site at this time, however we are moving full steam ahead with acquiring state control of the Maryland Gateway in Prince George’s County from the federal government,” Hogan spokesperson Amelia Chasse told newspaper in an email.

Washington is tied into a lease FedEx Field in Landover, Md. through the 2026 season. The loss of a possibility at the Oxon Cove Park site means one less option for the team to carry as leverage as they try to secure a new stadium. FedEx Field is only 21 years old having opened in Sept. 1997, but the report says owner Dan Snyder blames the stadium for declining ticket sales and attendance.