Matt Bryant thinks Buccaneers are a real option

Getty Images

Kicker Matt Bryant was cut loose by the Falcons last week after he said he had no plans to stop playing and his view on his future hasn’t been shaken by his change in employment.

It wasn’t long after Bryant hit the open market that people raised the possibility that he could return to the Buccaneers. Bryant played in Tampa from 2005 to 2008 and he still owns a home in the area.

Bryant told Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com that he believes the Bucs are a “real option” for him to play in the 2019 season and he also suggested that he’s looking to keep going longer than that.

Bryant said he thinks he has three years left and making 20-of-21 field goals and 33-of-35 extra points last season backs up the notion that he’s got something left to offer on the field.