Matt House will be heading to the Chiefs, after all

Posted by Mike Florio on February 12, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
Getty Images

The on-again, off-again pursuit of Matt House by the Chiefs is back on. For now.

Via multiple reports, the UK defensive coordinator will be leaving Lexington to become Kansas City’s linebackers coach. The report comes after House was slated to leave, and then after Kentucky decided not to follow through on a buyout arrangement.

House, who spent 2008 through 2011 as an assistant with the Panthers and Rams, has seen most of his career coaching at the college level. He’s been at Kentucky for three seasons. Before that, he worked for Florida International for one season and Pitt for three.

The move will reunite him with new Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo; they previously spent time together when Spagnuolo served as head coach of the Rams.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Matt House will be heading to the Chiefs, after all

  1. Smart plan, UK, forcing a coordinator to stay who would really rather be somewhere else. Good thing somebody with 1/2 a brain finally stepped in to rectify the situation.

  2. House and Daly are great hirings. I love the fact that Veach and Spags are identifying coaches they want, and then going after them, and not simply waiting to see who becomes available(fired). This is what we need, some aggressive young blood in the coaching ranks.

  3. Smart hire. He seemed to be a top DC that may have been hired next year. He was instrumental for developing Aaron Donald. Lord knows, the Chiefs need mobile fast LBers running the 43 that they plan.

  4. pkrjones says:
    February 12, 2019 at 11:49 am
    Smart plan, UK, forcing a coordinator to stay who would really rather be somewhere else. Good thing somebody with 1/2 a brain finally stepped in to rectify the situation.

    **************************************************************************************
    The only thing that “rectified” the situation was the check Clark Hunt is writing to the school

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!