Matt House will be heading to the Chiefs, after all

Getty Images

The on-again, off-again pursuit of Matt House by the Chiefs is back on. For now.

Via multiple reports, the UK defensive coordinator will be leaving Lexington to become Kansas City’s linebackers coach. The report comes after House was slated to leave, and then after Kentucky decided not to follow through on a buyout arrangement.

House, who spent 2008 through 2011 as an assistant with the Panthers and Rams, has seen most of his career coaching at the college level. He’s been at Kentucky for three seasons. Before that, he worked for Florida International for one season and Pitt for three.

The move will reunite him with new Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo; they previously spent time together when Spagnuolo served as head coach of the Rams.