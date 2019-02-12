NFL Competition Committee meets this week to “set the stage” for offseason agenda

Getty Images

The NFL offseason hasn’t quite hit full swing yet, but we’re well on the way and that includes meetings about the way the game will be played in 2019 and beyond.

The NFL Competition Committee plays a big role on that front and they are getting to work this week at league headquarters. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent tweeted on Tuesday that the meeting will “set the stage” for the rest of the offseason by reviewing “player health and safety, pace of play, rules, technology and more.”

Vincent followed that up with a list of specific items that are going to be up for discussion when the committee meets again in Indianapolis later this month. Officiating mechanics is on that list and is sure to be a hot topic given the reaction to the way the NFC Championship Game played out last month.

Vincent also lists special teams play, injury data, use of helmet, quarterback protection and horse collar tackles as topics for discussion. Any recommended changes will be presented at league meetings in March and voted on by team owners.