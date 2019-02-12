Panthers adding Ben Jacobs to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Panthers released Ben Jacobs on Monday, but, as it turns out, he won’t be leaving the organization.

Jacobs has been a core member of the special teams units in Carolina for the last five seasons and he’ll transition to working with the players who will be taking his place. Joe Person of The Athletic reports that Jacobs will be the team’s assistant special teams coach.

Heath Farwell held that position last season and left to become the special teams coach in Buffalo. Chase Blackburn is Carolina’s special teams coordinator.

Jacobs played in 68 games for the Panthers and appeared in every game over the last two seasons. He only played a few snaps as a linebacker on defense so he has plenty of relevant experience for his new job.