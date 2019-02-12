Panthers fullback throws arm bar on attempted car thief

Getty Images

Panthers fullback Alex Armah saw someone breaking into his car, so he did what any reasonable person would do.

He threw a wrestling move on the dude until the cops got there.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, Armah caught a guy going through his car thanks to an alert on his phone, when he sprang into action and confronted the man. Armah walked the man to his apartment’s front office, and after he changed his story in front of the concierge, the would-be thief tried to make a run for it.

“I snatched him up by his shirt,” Armah said. “Eventually I get him on the ground, and I put him in an arm bar.

“The guy wasn’t small, he had some size on him. But he didn’t have a chance. I take pride in my car.”

Panthers fans refer to the 6-foot-2, 255-pound fullback as “Armah-geddon” anyway, and since he plays in the city that used to be one of the country’s pro wrestling capitals, he’s well on his way to a second career.